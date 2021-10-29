1st_$18,700, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Thislillimeofmine (A.Lopez)
|10.20
|5.60
|2.80
|3 (3) Eastbound N Down (A.Rios-Conde)
|7.00
|4.00
|1 (1) Tickling Springs (V.Rodriguez)
|3.20
Off 7:15. Time 0:53.65. Sloppy. Also Ran_Rock Break, Vidmer's Courage, He's On the Line. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $23.40. $1 Superfecta (5-3-1-4) paid $159.30. $1 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $70.10.
2nd_$18,700, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Black Steel (S.Diaz, Jr.)
|7.80
|3.60
|2.60
|6 (6) Excalibur (G.Almodovar)
|3.00
|2.40
|1 (1) Rrace Day Warrior (V.Rodriguez)
|3.80
Off 7:45. Time 1:19.77. Sloppy. Also Ran_Suspiros, True Crossing, Nucky. Daily Double (5-3) paid $53.60. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $12.90. $1 Superfecta (3-6-1-5) paid $62.70. $1 Trifecta (3-6-1) paid $40.70.
3rd_$15,400, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Ruling (R.Latchman)
|8.80
|4.40
|3.00
|5 (5) G Daddy (G.Almodovar)
|4.00
|3.00
|1 (1) El Fenomeno (D.Thorpe)
|4.40
Off 8:15. Time 0:52.54. Sloppy. Also Ran_Flat Rate, Be Be Bop, Golden G, Storming My Way. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $116.50. Daily Double (3-3) paid $39.00. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $20.20. $1 Superfecta (3-5-1-7) paid $400.40. $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $80.30.
4th_$18,700, mdn cl, 2YO F, 4½f, cloudy.
|8 (7) Ghostly Squall (K.Trotman)
|2.60
|2.20
|2.20
|5 (4) Hook the Chain (A.Rios-Conde)
|11.20
|6.00
|6 (5) Iheartrainacomn (V.Rodriguez)
|15.40
Off 8:45. Time 0:53.81. Sloppy. Scratched_A Blonde Thing. Also Ran_Pettyforurthoughts, Excuses Excuses, Witness the Energy, Hazy Winter. dq_Excuses Excuses (3-5). $1 Pick 4 (5-3-3-2/8) 4 Correct Paid $188.60. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $30.90. Daily Double (3-8) paid $19.40. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $14.10. $1 Superfecta (8-5-6-3) paid $1,380.10. $1 Trifecta (8-5-6) paid $276.20.
5th_$20,900, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Alpine Moon (J.Montano)
|3.00
|2.20
|2.20
|3 (2) Secret Castle (F.Peltroche)
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) Vintage Gin (V.Rodriguez)
|4.40
Off 9:20. Time 1:20.36. Sloppy. Scratched_Like Me Or Not. Also Ran_Sherwood Lady, Imagoodchatterbug. $1 Pick 3 (3-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $13.20. Daily Double (8-1) paid $4.80. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $3.60. $1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $67.40. $1 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $31.10.
6th_$18,700, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Weavintheblocks (G.Almodovar)
|11.80
|4.80
|2.40
|8 (7) Kid Genius (J.Montano)
|3.20
|2.20
|2 (2) Cayatano (D.Thorpe)
|2.20
Off 9:53. Time 1:22.17. Sloppy. Scratched_Yes Sir Bob. Also Ran_Salty J J, Ghost Mine, We Got the Money, Teddy Ted. $1 Pick 3 (8-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $13.60. Daily Double (1-1) paid $16.80. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $26.30. $1 Superfecta (1-8-2-4) paid $87.60. $1 Trifecta (1-8-2) paid $53.20.
7th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Sonde Affair (A.Lopez)
|11.80
|4.60
|3.60
|4 (4) Love to Zoom (J.Montano)
|3.60
|3.20
|7 (6) Creative Splendor (A.Bocachica)
|5.80
Off 10:26. Time 1:28.47. Sloppy. Scratched_Feel the Love. Also Ran_Power Sonde, Cedars Bulls Eye, How Is She, Test Me I Dare U. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $61.60. Daily Double (1-2) paid $72.20. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $21.40. $1 Superfecta (2-4-7-5) paid $1,112.00. $1 Trifecta (2-4-7) paid $178.60.
8th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|7 (6) Brandyurafinegirl (W.Ho)
|15.60
|6.60
|3.20
|8 (7) Planetary (F.Peltroche)
|8.60
|4.60
|6 (5) Out of Romance (A.Bocachica)
|2.20
Off 10:55. Time 1:21.79. Sloppy. Scratched_Port Eve. Also Ran_Miss Bee Hiving, Woodsong's Castle, Lady Cinco de Mayo, Needacarcalllouie. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-2/8-1/2-1-2-7) 6 Correct Paid $3,800.50. $1 Pick 5 (2/8-1/2-1-2-7) 5 Correct Paid $1,264.10. $1 Pick 4 (1/2-1-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $556.20. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $373.30. $1 Superfecta (7-8-6-1) paid $473.50. Daily Double (2-7) paid $84.40. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $81.10. $1 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $208.00. Attendance unavailable. $1,648,539. TOT $1,669,189. Handle $20,650. Total Handle $3,338,378.
