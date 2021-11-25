1st_$30,800, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Master This (J.Acosta)
|3.20
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1) Spanglish (A.Lopez)
|6.80
|3.60
|7 (7) Catfish (J.Hiraldo)
|2.60
Off 7:09. Time 1:20.88. Fast. Also Ran_C R's Mandate, Modern Day Romance, Eisele, So Courageous. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $12.90. $1 Superfecta (5-1-7-4) paid $123.00. $1 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $60.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$12,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|7 (7) High Glory (J.Montano)
|3.60
|3.80
|2.80
|5 (5) Kirby (V.Rodriguez)
|22.60
|10.00
|4 (4) Sarah Bellum (J.Rivera)
|13.00
Off 7:38. Time 1:29.00. Fast. Also Ran_Rainbow River, Posh Princess, Kabikeka, Colette's Spirit, Raised Wrong. Daily Double (5-7) paid $9.00. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $21.70. $1 Superfecta (7-5-4-3) paid $3,744.40. $1 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $208.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$12,100, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f, cloudy.
|9 (8) Reawakened (J.Hiraldo)
|6.40
|3.40
|3.00
|8 (7) Broadway Trouper (A.Nunez)
|2.80
|2.40
|1 (1) Red Lil Shipment (A.Rios-Conde)
|17.40
Off 8:23. Time 0:54.16. Fast. Scratched_Down Under Thunder. Also Ran_Signs of Jealousy, Eva's Girl Grace, Gram's Gal, Cool Stance, Ms. Gucci Girl. $1 Pick 3 (5-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $15.40. Daily Double (7-9) paid $21.60. $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $7.20. $1 Superfecta (9-8-1-4) paid $589.00. $1 Trifecta (9-8-1) paid $124.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$13,200, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Willie the Whale (C.Hiraldo)
|6.00
|3.40
|2.60
|1 (1) Truth Serum (S.Diaz, Jr.)
|11.00
|5.60
|6 (6) Jess's Reserve (F.Peltroche)
|3.60
Off 8:57. Time 0:53.71. Fast. Also Ran_Church of Many, Gunter, More Thunder, Joeyville, Flash Lightening. $1 Pick 4 (5-7-9-8) 4 Correct Paid $79.70. $1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $33.40. Daily Double (9-8) paid $24.80. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $24.00. $1 Superfecta (8-1-6-3) paid $379.70. $1 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $102.90.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$20,900, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Alpine Moon (D.Araujo)
|17.60
|8.00
|6.00
|6 (6) Ski Bunny (V.Rodriguez)
|29.20
|10.20
|4 (4) Lady Macho (J.Simpson)
|7.80
Off 9:29. Time 1:20.64. Fast. Scratched_Fudge Cake, Morality Clause. Also Ran_Ms Headley, Ravenel, Just a Bit Sassy, Kalenjin, Earned the Shot. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $113.30. Daily Double (8-7) paid $63.80. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $160.50. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-3) paid $4,682.60. $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $1,400.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$14,800, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|9 (8) Bobbyfromthepalm (L.Batista)
|11.20
|4.80
|3.40
|5 (5) Linda's Nekia (F.Peltroche)
|6.00
|3.80
|2 (2) Tizezzy (J.Montano)
|3.80
Off 9:58. Time 1:49.90. Fast. Scratched_Clickjab. Also Ran_William Crotty, What a Story, Perfetto, Crazy Idea, Glad Moon. $1 Pick 3 (8-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $138.70. Daily Double (7-9) paid $80.20. $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $27.10. $1 Superfecta (9-5-2-3) paid $448.10. $1 Trifecta (9-5-2) paid $98.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|8 (6) Nico (A.Lopez)
|5.00
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1) No Change (D.Araujo)
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (4) Youthinkthatsfunny (R.Latchman)
|2.40
Off 10:29. Time 1:18.95. Fast. Scratched_Tweet This, River Crosroad Rvf. Also Ran_Triple Bad, Night Train Wayne, Bop Marley, Missionsninetynine, Henry Standingbear. $1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $111.60. Daily Double (9-8) paid $26.60. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $4.40. $1 Superfecta (8-1-5-2) paid $20.90. $1 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $10.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$15,400, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|9 (7) Scottsdale (G.Almodovar)
|10.60
|4.40
|3.80
|6 (5) Fugitive (R.Latchman)
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (6) Rosas Way (A.Rios-Conde)
|5.00
Off 10:58. Time 1:21.18. Fast. Scratched_Won Dozen Banks, Inside Risk, Brother Skye, On the Lam, Winking At Thedude, Ten Twenty Nine. Also Ran_Mega Millions, Mine to Hold, Golden G, He's Not Curly, Burn the Ships. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-8-7-9-8-9) 6 Correct Paid $20,095.80. $1 Pick 5 (8-7-9-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $3,204.40. $1 Pick 4 (7-9-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $854.40. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $112.40. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-2) paid $264.00. Daily Double (8-9) paid $33.40. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $10.70. $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $53.60. Attendance unavailable. $1,752,105. TOT $1,766,433. Handle $14,328. Total Handle $3,532,866.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.