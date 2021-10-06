1st_$13,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Rockin Anna Rollin (A.Bocachica)
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2 (2) Damisela (L.Mbatha)
|5.40
|2.40
|1 (1) K K Can (K.Trotman)
|2.20
Off 7:15. Time 0:52.74. Fast. Also Ran_Drive In, Merry Maid, Whycantthisbelove. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $4.20. $1 Superfecta (4-2-1-3) paid $13.50. $1 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $8.90.
2nd_$12,100, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Normandy's Empire (K.Morales)
|3.80
|2.20
|2.20
|1 (1) Blue Collar Boy (R.Maldonado)
|2.20
|2.20
|3 (3) Yes Sir Bob (K.Trotman)
|2.60
Off 7:43. Time 1:23.14. Fast. Also Ran_Sassy Rick, We Got the Money, Coban. Daily Double (4-6) paid $4.80. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $2.90. $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $48.80. $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.90.
3rd_$30,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|3 (2) Elvirus (V.Rodriguez)
|5.80
|3.40
|2.60
|7 (6) Dashing Circles (A.Bocachica)
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (3) Raging Whirlwind (L.Mbatha)
|7.00
Off 8:14. Time 1:49.43. Fast. Scratched_Youreascoldasice. Also Ran_My Boy Stryker, Fashionable, Momza, Its Mr Poppi to U, R H F Spectre, Indy Del Sol. $1 Pick 3 (4-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $8.40. Daily Double (6-3) paid $15.80. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $10.20. $1 Superfecta (3-7-4-5) paid $781.20. $1 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $73.00.
4th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Take Me Home (A.Bocachica)
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (5) My Lovely Girl (A.Nunez)
|3.40
|2.40
|4 (4) Complete Surprise (R.Latchman)
|2.20
Off 8:44. Time 1:19.95. Fast. Also Ran_Mary's Jewel, Boogie With Me. $1 Pick 4 (4-6-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $24.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.00. Daily Double (3-3) paid $18.00. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $7.10. $1 Superfecta (3-5-4-1) paid $38.10. $1 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $24.20.
5th_$23,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|6 (6) Charitable Spenny (J.Rivera)
|8.20
|3.60
|3.20
|5 (5) Cantakeitanymore (J.Acosta)
|2.60
|2.20
|1 (1) Tiz Auction Time (W.Rocha)
|10.00
Off 9:15. Time 1:48.88. Fast. Also Ran_Rosas Way, Righteous Renegade, Kadesh, Gio Dude. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $41.00. Daily Double (3-6) paid $31.00. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $10.80. $1 Superfecta (6-5-1-2) paid $1,406.50. $1 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $139.70.
6th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) The Illusionist (J.Montano)
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|4 (4) Warrior's Estate (V.Rodriguez)
|14.40
|5.00
|3 (3) Cedar Runs Castle (G.Almodovar)
|2.60
Off 9:44. Time 0:52.98. Fast. Also Ran_Bear's Estate, Mio Graceland, Just Gets Better. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $41.40. Daily Double (6-2) paid $23.00. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $25.60. $1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $213.70. $1 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $179.60.
7th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|7 (6) Buff's Eye View (D.Thorpe)
|5.60
|3.80
|2.40
|6 (5) Moonlit Night (C.Hiraldo)
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (3) Strong Lil Kokoro (J.Marrero)
|11.60
Off 10:20. Time 1:49.71. Fast. Scratched_Black Steel. Also Ran_Never Compromise, Pistol P, Jacob T, Officer Appeal. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70. $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60. Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60. Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00.
8th_$12,100, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Tommy Pies (J.Villegas)
|137.20
|37.40
|10.80
|3 (3) New South (J.Rivera)
|3.80
|2.60
|5 (5) Now I'm Broke (J.Montano)
|2.60
Off 10:53. Time 1:23.40. Fast. Also Ran_Oulog, Albertano, Dusky, What About Shorty, Preacher's Bay. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-3-6-2-3/7-4) 6 Correct Paid $378,543.90, 5 Correct Paid $285.00. $1 Pick 5 (3-6-2-3/7-4) 5 Correct Paid $19,513.30. $1 Pick 4 (6-2-3/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,063.00. $1 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,042.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $253.80. $1 Superfecta (4-3-5-8) paid $17,448.70. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $350.20. Daily Double (7-4) paid $681.80. $1 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $752.10. Attendance unavailable. $1,445,272. TOT $1,455,881. Handle $10,609. Total Handle $2,911,762.
