1st-$18,700, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:06. Good. rated,kept alert lane
Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 46.560, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.880.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Great Notion-Autumn Affair
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|A Great Affair
|120
|8
|1
|1-2
|1-8
|1-15¾
|A. Bocachica
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|0.10
|Juba Junior
|120
|1
|7
|3-1½
|3-3
|2-½
|A. Lopez
|4.80
|2.80
|10.50
|Juba's Fancy
|118
|7
|2
|2-2½
|2-1½
|3-hd
|A. Rios-Conde
|3.20
|13.00
|A Bit of Harlow
|121
|4
|6
|6-hd
|6-2½
|4-2¾
|D. Thorpe
|26.00
|Bigairtothethrown
|124
|2
|4
|5-1½
|5-1
|5-nk
|J. Simpson
|9.00
|Megalodon'srevenge
|120
|5
|3
|7-30
|7-20
|6-3
|K. Trotman
|29.20
|Il Mio Regalo
|122
|3
|5
|4-2
|4-hd
|7-15½
|C. Hiraldo
|52.00
|Brother Don
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|J. Villegas
|37.20
$1 Exacta (8-1) paid $5.30; $1 Superfecta (8-1-7-4) paid $101.80; $1 Trifecta (8-1-7) paid $17.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.