1st-$18,700, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:06. Good. rated,kept alert lane

Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 46.560, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.880.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Great Notion-Autumn Affair

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
A Great Affair120811-21-81-15¾A. Bocachica0.10
Juba Junior120173-1½3-32-½A. Lopez10.50
Juba's Fancy118722-2½2-1½3-hdA. Rios-Conde13.00
A Bit of Harlow121466-hd6-2½4-2¾D. Thorpe26.00
Bigairtothethrown124245-1½5-15-nkJ. Simpson9.00
Megalodon'srevenge120537-307-206-3K. Trotman29.20
Il Mio Regalo122354-24-hd7-15½C. Hiraldo52.00
Brother Don12268888J. Villegas37.20
8 (8)A Great Affair2.202.202.20
1 (1)Juba Junior4.802.80
7 (7)Juba's Fancy3.20

$1 Exacta (8-1) paid $5.30; $1 Superfecta (8-1-7-4) paid $101.80; $1 Trifecta (8-1-7) paid $17.30;

