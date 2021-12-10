2nd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:39. 1. pace inside,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.860, 47.920, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.490.
Trainer: Michael Sandoval
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Kantharos-Raiva
Scratched: Raven Rahy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Youreoutofcontrol
|113
|3
|4
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-3
|A. Nunez
|31.60
|Richie's B L
|122
|2
|7
|4-hd
|4-3
|2-hd
|J. Montano
|14.70
|Taneleer
|120
|4
|6
|2-hd
|2-2½
|3-2
|K. Cecil
|10.10
|D Tachyon
|122
|6
|5
|6-½
|6-½
|4-no
|J. Marrero
|6.40
|Run Rabbit
|120
|1
|8
|8
|8
|5-nk
|K. Trotman
|3.20
|Paid Holiday
|121
|5
|3
|3-1
|3-hd
|6-2¼
|D. Thorpe
|6.00
|Tapping
|124
|8
|2
|7-5
|7-2
|7-¾
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|1.20
|Doesn't Make Cents
|120
|7
|1
|5-1
|5-½
|8
|F. Peltroche
|13.40
|3 (3)
|Youreoutofcontrol
|65.20
|29.40
|11.20
|2 (2)
|Richie's B L
|16.60
|10.40
|4 (4)
|Taneleer
|6.20
Daily Double (8-3) paid $98.00; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $485.20; $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $37,485.20; $1 Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $2,495.90; Consolation Double (8-8) paid $2.20;
