2nd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:39. 1. pace inside,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.860, 47.920, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.490.

Trainer: Michael Sandoval

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Kantharos-Raiva

Scratched: Raven Rahy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Youreoutofcontrol113341-½1-hd1-3A. Nunez65.2029.4011.2031.60
Richie's B L122274-hd4-32-hdJ. Montano16.6010.4014.70
Taneleer120462-hd2-2½3-2K. Cecil6.2010.10
D Tachyon122656-½6-½4-noJ. Marrero6.40
Run Rabbit12018885-nkK. Trotman3.20
Paid Holiday121533-13-hd6-2¼D. Thorpe6.00
Tapping124827-57-27-¾S. Diaz, Jr.1.20
Doesn't Make Cents120715-15-½8F. Peltroche13.40

Daily Double (8-3) paid $98.00; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $485.20; $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $37,485.20; $1 Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $2,495.90; Consolation Double (8-8) paid $2.20;

