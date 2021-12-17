1st-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:10. 10. bumped in early

Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 47.040, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.770.

Trainer: Jose Corrales

Winner: B G, 3, by Magician (IRE)-Foreverinmyheart

Scratched: Lover Rodolfo, Rocka Barry, Restless Rocker.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Magic of Love120545-3½4-32-1A. Lopez60.2021.806.2029.10
Split the Pack124732-hd2-13-2J. Marrero35.609.0039.30
Running Roy120821-21-1½1-2½K. Trotman2.200.30
Ascended120454-15-44-¾D. Thorpe9.90
A Bit of Harlow120688-16-½5-1¼C. Hiraldo34.80
We're From Bristol124373-13-½6-noD. Araujo4.10
Hurricane Amigo1242109-½9-57-3½G. Almodovar15.50
Star of Normandy1241016-27-hd8-3¾L. Batista40.80
Sweet Nation117167-28-19-2A. Nunez103.10
What About Shorty12299101010J. Simpson92.40

$1 Exacta (6-8) paid $590.00; $1 Superfecta (6-8-9-5) paid $7,066.00; $1 Trifecta (6-8-9) paid $2,345.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

