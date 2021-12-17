2nd-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:47. Good. pace inside,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.360, 46.710, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.340.
Trainer: Michael Sandoval
Winner: B M, 6, by Awesome of Course-Diablo's Madam
Scratched: Risksrhighpayislow, Anazara.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Kaylie's Girl
|113
|8
|1
|1-½
|1-3½
|1-2¾
|A. Nunez
|11.90
|Mae Sai Princess
|124
|2
|8
|6-2½
|5-½
|2-1¼
|G. Almodovar
|12.00
|World Is My City
|122
|6
|2
|3-½
|3-½
|3-1¼
|D. Thorpe
|17.20
|Bring It On Home
|120
|1
|5
|2-hd
|2-2
|4-1
|A. Rios-Conde
|63.30
|Allison K
|122
|5
|6
|8
|7-2
|5-hd
|J. Villegas
|14.00
|Bella Gianna
|122
|7
|3
|4-1
|4-½
|6-1¼
|A. Bocachica
|0.10
|Mary's Listed Next
|122
|4
|4
|5-5
|6-6
|7-6½
|J. Rivera
|16.70
|Robthequeen
|122
|3
|7
|7-3½
|8
|8
|K. Trotman
|35.10
|10 (8)
|Kaylie's Girl
|25.80
|17.40
|25.60
|2 (2)
|Mae Sai Princess
|13.80
|25.60
|7 (6)
|World Is My City
|20.20
Daily Double (6-10) paid $1,253.80; $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $128.30; $1 Superfecta (10-2-7-1) paid $12,837.00; $1 Trifecta (10-2-7) paid $1,134.40;
