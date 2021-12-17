2nd-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:47. Good. pace inside,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.360, 46.710, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.340.

Trainer: Michael Sandoval

Winner: B M, 6, by Awesome of Course-Diablo's Madam

Scratched: Risksrhighpayislow, Anazara.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Kaylie's Girl113811-½1-3½1-2¾A. Nunez11.90
Mae Sai Princess124286-2½5-½2-1¼G. Almodovar12.00
World Is My City122623-½3-½3-1¼D. Thorpe17.20
Bring It On Home120152-hd2-24-1A. Rios-Conde63.30
Allison K1225687-25-hdJ. Villegas14.00
Bella Gianna122734-14-½6-1¼A. Bocachica0.10
Mary's Listed Next122445-56-67-6½J. Rivera16.70
Robthequeen122377-3½88K. Trotman35.10
10 (8)Kaylie's Girl25.8017.4025.60
2 (2)Mae Sai Princess13.8025.60
7 (6)World Is My City20.20

Daily Double (6-10) paid $1,253.80; $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $128.30; $1 Superfecta (10-2-7-1) paid $12,837.00; $1 Trifecta (10-2-7) paid $1,134.40;

