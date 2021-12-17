1st-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:10. 10. bumped in early
Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 47.040, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.770.
Trainer: Jose Corrales
Winner: B G, 3, by Magician (IRE)-Foreverinmyheart
Scratched: Lover Rodolfo, Rocka Barry, Restless Rocker.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Magic of Love
|120
|5
|4
|5-3½
|4-3
|2-1
|A. Lopez
|29.10
|Split the Pack
|124
|7
|3
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-2
|J. Marrero
|39.30
|Running Roy
|120
|8
|2
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-2½
|K. Trotman
|0.30
|Ascended
|120
|4
|5
|4-1
|5-4
|4-¾
|D. Thorpe
|9.90
|A Bit of Harlow
|120
|6
|8
|8-1
|6-½
|5-1¼
|C. Hiraldo
|34.80
|We're From Bristol
|124
|3
|7
|3-1
|3-½
|6-no
|D. Araujo
|4.10
|Hurricane Amigo
|124
|2
|10
|9-½
|9-5
|7-3½
|G. Almodovar
|15.50
|Star of Normandy
|124
|10
|1
|6-2
|7-hd
|8-3¾
|L. Batista
|40.80
|Sweet Nation
|117
|1
|6
|7-2
|8-1
|9-2
|A. Nunez
|103.10
|What About Shorty
|122
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|J. Simpson
|92.40
|6 (5)
|Magic of Love
|60.20
|21.80
|6.20
|8 (7)
|Split the Pack
|35.60
|9.00
|9 (8)
|Running Roy
|2.20
$1 Exacta (6-8) paid $590.00; $1 Superfecta (6-8-9-5) paid $7,066.00; $1 Trifecta (6-8-9) paid $2,345.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.