2nd-$18,700, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:36. Good. up 3/8,drifted,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.560, 49.490, 1:17.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.330.
Trainer: Ollie Figgins, III
Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Gattopardo-Toothache
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bonnie Bluetooth
|120
|5
|5
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-1¼
|D. Araujo
|0.40
|Hook the Chain
|121
|6
|6
|3-hd
|3-3
|3-hd
|2-hd
|W. Rocha
|18.80
|Iheartrainacomn
|120
|1
|1
|5-½
|4-hd
|4-½
|3-½
|V. Rodriguez
|37.50
|Sooey's Princess
|120
|7
|7
|6-½
|5-½
|5-2
|4-1¾
|G. Almodovar
|4.20
|Hazy Winter
|110
|2
|2
|4-1
|6-2
|6-2
|5-no
|C. McKenzie
|42.90
|Pettyforurthoughts
|113
|3
|3
|1-2
|2-2
|2-1½
|6-4
|F. Lima
|13.40
|Lovetheoneyougot
|121
|4
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|J. Montano
|5.20
|5 (5)
|Bonnie Bluetooth
|2.80
|2.40
|2.20
|6 (6)
|Hook the Chain
|9.20
|5.20
|1 (1)
|Iheartrainacomn
|8.80
Daily Double (6-5) paid $24.00; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $14.70; $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-7) paid $428.70; $1 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $127.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.