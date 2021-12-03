2nd-$18,700, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:36. Good. up 3/8,drifted,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.560, 49.490, 1:17.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.330.

Trainer: Ollie Figgins, III

Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Gattopardo-Toothache

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bonnie Bluetooth120552-11-hd1-½1-1¼D. Araujo0.40
Hook the Chain121663-hd3-33-hd2-hdW. Rocha18.80
Iheartrainacomn120115-½4-hd4-½3-½V. Rodriguez37.50
Sooey's Princess120776-½5-½5-24-1¾G. Almodovar4.20
Hazy Winter110224-16-26-25-noC. McKenzie42.90
Pettyforurthoughts113331-22-22-1½6-4F. Lima13.40
Lovetheoneyougot121447777J. Montano5.20
5 (5)Bonnie Bluetooth2.802.402.20
6 (6)Hook the Chain9.205.20
1 (1)Iheartrainacomn8.80

Daily Double (6-5) paid $24.00; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $14.70; $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-7) paid $428.70; $1 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $127.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you