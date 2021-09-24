3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:15. Good. up past 1/8,drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 47.250, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.690.

Trainer: James Casey

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Windsor Castle-Let's Play Two

Scratched: Witness the Energy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Windsor's Play120563-hd2-21-5¼R. Latchman11.205.604.204.60
May Mays Castle120141-31-hd2-2G. Almodovar3.603.402.20
A Blonde Thing120354-hd4-33-1¼J. Montano3.805.50
Moiraine120612-½3-14-3A. Bocachica1.00
Wager Worthy120235-15-1½5-½F. Peltroche28.50
Hook the Chain123827-hd7-hd6-3¼D. Thorpe57.00
Iheartrainacomn1207886-½7-1A. Lopez41.10
Excuses Excuses120476-388D. Araujo54.20

$1 Pick 3 (4-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $75.40. Daily Double (3-5) paid $27.80; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $19.70; $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $106.20; $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $48.20;

