3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:15. Good. up past 1/8,drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 47.250, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.690.
Trainer: James Casey
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Windsor Castle-Let's Play Two
Scratched: Witness the Energy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Windsor's Play
|120
|5
|6
|3-hd
|2-2
|1-5¼
|R. Latchman
|11.20
|5.60
|4.20
|4.60
|May Mays Castle
|120
|1
|4
|1-3
|1-hd
|2-2
|G. Almodovar
|3.60
|3.40
|2.20
|A Blonde Thing
|120
|3
|5
|4-hd
|4-3
|3-1¼
|J. Montano
|3.80
|5.50
|Moiraine
|120
|6
|1
|2-½
|3-1
|4-3
|A. Bocachica
|1.00
|Wager Worthy
|120
|2
|3
|5-1
|5-1½
|5-½
|F. Peltroche
|28.50
|Hook the Chain
|123
|8
|2
|7-hd
|7-hd
|6-3¼
|D. Thorpe
|57.00
|Iheartrainacomn
|120
|7
|8
|8
|6-½
|7-1
|A. Lopez
|41.10
|Excuses Excuses
|120
|4
|7
|6-3
|8
|8
|D. Araujo
|54.20
$1 Pick 3 (4-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $75.40. Daily Double (3-5) paid $27.80; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $19.70; $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $106.20; $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $48.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.