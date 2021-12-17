1st_$12,100, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f, clear.
|6 (5) Magic of Love (A.Lopez)
|60.20
|21.80
|6.20
|8 (7) Split the Pack (J.Marrero)
|35.60
|9.00
|9 (8) Running Roy (K.Trotman)
|2.20
Off 7:10. Time 0:53.77. Fast. Scratched_Lover Rodolfo, Rocka Barry, Restless Rocker. Also Ran_Ascended, A Bit of Harlow, We're From Bristol, Hurricane Amigo, Star of Normandy, Sweet Nation, What About Shorty. dq_Running Roy (1-3). $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $590.00. $1 Superfecta (6-8-9-5) paid $7,066.00. $1 Trifecta (6-8-9) paid $2,345.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.