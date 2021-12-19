9th-$8,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 11:22. Good. up 1/4,clr,in hnd late
Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 48.740, 1:15.710, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.030.
Trainer: Michael Sandoval
Winner: B M, 7, by Old Fashioned-Haven's Honey
Scratched: Enduros Tigress, Chit Chat Girl, Mortal Storm, Esther's Fortune.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|French Nouget
|115
|7
|3
|2-½
|2-1
|1-3½
|1-5
|A. Nunez
|10.80
|5.20
|3.20
|4.40
|Life in Flash
|122
|6
|9
|10
|10
|10
|2-1
|L. Batista
|5.20
|3.20
|4.70
|Dance Lightly
|122
|2
|2
|3-2
|3-3
|2-1
|3-nk
|J. Montano
|2.40
|1.40
|Polished Copper
|122
|8
|8
|6-½
|6-½
|5-½
|4-1
|C. Hiraldo
|3.00
|Wedding Day Kitten
|122
|3
|5
|9-2
|9-1½
|6-hd
|5-1¼
|B. Whitacre
|17.60
|Dah Philly
|122
|10
|10
|4-hd
|5-hd
|9-hd
|6-1¼
|G. Almodovar
|30.20
|Fonda Romana
|122
|4
|6
|7-1
|7-1
|7-1
|7-2
|D. Thorpe
|20.90
|Walkntheplank
|122
|9
|7
|8-½
|8-2
|8-hd
|8-¾
|V. Rodriguez
|95.70
|Put Position
|122
|5
|4
|5-2
|4-3½
|4-1
|9-2
|A. Rios-Conde
|29.40
|Catherines Warrior
|122
|1
|1
|1-2
|1-1
|3-hd
|10
|J. Simpson
|49.30
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-7-5-4-10-7) 6 Correct Paid $873,173.90. $1 Pick 5 (7-5-4-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $3,195.00. $1 Pick 4 (5-4-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $14,715.40. $1 Pick 3 (4-10-7) 3 Correct Paid $1,158.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-2-8) paid $349.70; Daily Double (10-7) paid $37.80; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $34.70; $1 Trifecta (7-6-2) paid $147.40; Attendance unavailable. $3,869,617. $3,918,002. Handle $48,385. Total Handle $7,836,004.
