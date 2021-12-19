9th-$8,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 11:22. Good. up 1/4,clr,in hnd late

Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 48.740, 1:15.710, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.030.

Trainer: Michael Sandoval

Winner: B M, 7, by Old Fashioned-Haven's Honey

Scratched: Enduros Tigress, Chit Chat Girl, Mortal Storm, Esther's Fortune.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
French Nouget115732-½2-11-3½1-5A. Nunez10.805.203.204.40
Life in Flash122691010102-1L. Batista5.203.204.70
Dance Lightly122223-23-32-13-nkJ. Montano2.401.40
Polished Copper122886-½6-½5-½4-1C. Hiraldo3.00
Wedding Day Kitten122359-29-1½6-hd5-1¼B. Whitacre17.60
Dah Philly12210104-hd5-hd9-hd6-1¼G. Almodovar30.20
Fonda Romana122467-17-17-17-2D. Thorpe20.90
Walkntheplank122978-½8-28-hd8-¾V. Rodriguez95.70
Put Position122545-24-3½4-19-2A. Rios-Conde29.40
Catherines Warrior122111-21-13-hd10J. Simpson49.30

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-7-5-4-10-7) 6 Correct Paid $873,173.90. $1 Pick 5 (7-5-4-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $3,195.00. $1 Pick 4 (5-4-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $14,715.40. $1 Pick 3 (4-10-7) 3 Correct Paid $1,158.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-2-8) paid $349.70; Daily Double (10-7) paid $37.80; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $34.70; $1 Trifecta (7-6-2) paid $147.40; Attendance unavailable. $3,869,617. $3,918,002. Handle $48,385. Total Handle $7,836,004.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you