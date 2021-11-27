1st-$13,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:06. Good. up 2d 1/4,clr,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 48.290, 1:15.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.800.
Trainer: Raul Garrido
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Jump Start-Staged Affair
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Elevated Forever
|122
|3
|3
|3-6
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|A. Rios-Conde
|2.60
|Goofy Boy
|122
|6
|5
|4-3
|4-5½
|3-5
|2-4
|A. Lopez
|5.70
|Dynamic Day
|118
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-13¼
|K. Trotman
|1.90
|Compromiso
|122
|4
|6
|5-6
|5-16
|5-7
|4-2
|J. Marrero
|49.50
|Deo Forte
|115
|5
|4
|2-3
|2-1
|4-5
|5-8
|A. Nunez
|3.10
|Peruvian Dancer
|121
|2
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|V. Rodriguez
|4.50
|3 (3)
|Elevated Forever
|7.20
|4.00
|2.60
|6 (6)
|Goofy Boy
|5.80
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Dynamic Day
|2.20
$1 Exacta (3-6) paid $14.20; $1 Superfecta (3-6-1-4) paid $270.30; $1 Trifecta (3-6-1) paid $38.50;
2nd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:36. Good. hemmed in past 3/8
Fractional/Final Time: 23.980, 48.700, 1:16.390, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.170.
Trainer: Kelly Deiter
Winner: B F, 3, by Bourbon Courage-Gracie's Hero
Scratched: Risksrhighpayislow.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Courageous Grace
|120
|4
|5
|4-1
|4-½
|2-hd
|1-6¼
|J. Acosta
|5.20
|Damisela
|113
|1
|2
|2-1½
|1-hd
|3-3
|2-2¼
|F. Lima
|19.10
|Suzzette Star
|122
|8
|7
|5-5
|5-3
|4-hd
|3-nk
|L. Corujo
|3.80
|Suzysellsseashells
|124
|5
|4
|3-1
|3-1
|1-hd
|4-5
|J. Montano
|1.40
|Ellie Bear
|124
|7
|8
|7-11
|6-1½
|6-hd
|5-1½
|A. Lopez
|9.10
|Mashugana
|120
|3
|3
|6-½
|7
|7
|6-2½
|J. Trejos
|20.00
|Spunky Ali Cat
|124
|2
|1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|5-1
|7
|C. Marrero
|8.80
|Castle of Caylee
|124
|6
|6
|8
|—
|—
|—
|K. Trotman
|6.30
|4 (4)
|Courageous Grace
|12.40
|6.80
|4.20
|1 (1)
|Damisela
|16.80
|7.80
|9 (8)
|Suzzette Star
|3.60
Daily Double (3-4) paid $36.20; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $79.10; $1 Superfecta (4-1-9-5) paid $1,105.50; $1 Trifecta (4-1-9) paid $252.60;
3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:10. Good. determined,late nod
Fractional/Final Time: 24.180, 49.020, 1:15.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.910.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Practical Joke-Latitude Forty
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Jackie the Joker
|120
|8
|6
|3-5
|2-½
|2-4
|1-no
|J. Acosta
|1.00
|Timeisgolden
|120
|6
|5
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-5¾
|C. Marrero
|4.20
|Enjoy Summer
|120
|1
|2
|6-4
|4-2½
|3-1
|3-4¼
|A. Bocachica
|2.50
|Keen Machine
|120
|2
|1
|4-hd
|5-2½
|5-4½
|4-2
|W. Ho
|13.70
|Stacias Ruby
|120
|3
|3
|2-2
|3-2½
|4-2
|5-8¼
|F. Peltroche
|16.10
|Unbridled Irish
|120
|4
|8
|7-1
|7-3
|7-5
|6-1
|R. Latchman
|13.40
|Bodie's Storm
|120
|7
|7
|5-1½
|6-1½
|6-1
|7-9¼
|D. Thorpe
|36.20
|Fear Not N Believe
|120
|5
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|J. Marrero
|63.80
|8 (8)
|Jackie the Joker
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6 (6)
|Timeisgolden
|3.40
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Enjoy Summer
|2.40
$1 Pick 3 (3-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $39.60. Daily Double (4-8) paid $35.40; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $6.30; $1 Superfecta (8-6-1-2) paid $64.60; $1 Trifecta (8-6-1) paid $21.90;
4th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:40. Good. 3p turn,up final strde
Fractional/Final Time: 23.930, 48.400, 1:14.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:28.760.
Trainer: Kieron Magee
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Gone Astray-Myconfederaterose
Scratched: Frankee Merch.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Fast Loaded
|122
|7
|6
|5-1
|5-1
|3-hd
|1-no
|G. Almodovar
|1.70
|Cielo Azul
|124
|4
|5
|4-1½
|2-hd
|2-2
|2-1
|R. Latchman
|3.90
|Tweet This
|122
|3
|3
|2-1
|3-2
|1-hd
|3-2½
|K. Morales
|9.10
|Black Steel
|121
|2
|1
|1-1½
|1-hd
|4-5
|4-5½
|D. Thorpe
|6.90
|Dr. Devera's Way
|120
|1
|2
|3-hd
|4-2
|5-hd
|5-1¼
|W. Ho
|3.40
|Confusion Baby Boy
|120
|5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-nk
|J. Acosta
|7.60
|Gaming Jack
|119
|6
|7
|6-½
|6-3½
|6-3
|7
|F. Peltroche
|12.50
|8 (7)
|Fast Loaded
|5.40
|3.00
|2.80
|5 (4)
|Cielo Azul
|3.40
|3.40
|4 (3)
|Tweet This
|4.80
$1 Pick 4 (3-4-8-3/8) 4 Correct Paid $110.60. $1 Pick 3 (4-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $39.90. Daily Double (8-8) paid $12.20; $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $10.40; $1 Superfecta (8-5-4-2) paid $236.50; $1 Trifecta (8-5-4) paid $69.80;
5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:38. Good. 3wd,up 1/16,held on
Fractional/Final Time: 22.930, 47.730, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.400.
Trainer: Javier Contreras
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Swiss Yodeler-Prized Annuity
Scratched: Road Party.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Swiss Legacy
|120
|8
|3
|3-1
|2-hd
|1-¾
|A. Lopez
|12.20
|Noballstwostrikes
|120
|5
|6
|5-4
|4-hd
|2-1
|A. Bocachica
|1.50
|Thunder Kitten
|121
|6
|2
|2-½
|1-hd
|3-1
|V. Rodriguez
|2.80
|My Phoenix
|120
|7
|5
|1-hd
|3-3
|4-2¼
|R. Latchman
|21.00
|Roll Dem Bones
|120
|3
|4
|4-1
|5-5
|5-6
|D. Araujo
|2.30
|Remys Gunsmoke
|120
|4
|7
|6-1
|6-5
|6-2½
|K. Morales
|15.70
|Timmy
|120
|1
|9
|8-½
|8-1
|7-½
|K. Trotman
|51.80
|Juba's Yankee One
|120
|2
|8
|9
|9
|8-2¾
|G. Almodovar
|29.60
|Pull Up My Socks
|120
|9
|1
|7-8½
|7-2
|9
|J. Rivera
|49.50
|9 (8)
|Swiss Legacy
|26.40
|9.60
|5.00
|6 (5)
|Noballstwostrikes
|3.40
|2.60
|7 (6)
|Thunder Kitten
|3.00
$1 Pick 3 (8-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $84.10. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $5.50. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-8) paid $1,002.00; $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $159.20; Consolation Double (8-4) paid $6.00; Daily Double (8-9) paid $93.00; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $48.20;
6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:07. Good. up 2d turn,clear,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 48.440, 1:14.550, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.500.
Trainer: John Casey
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Windsor Castle-Bound To
Scratched: Uncaptured Ruby, Miss Wave.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Boundtobebad
|120
|5
|4
|2-1
|2-2
|1-½
|1-1½
|J. Montano
|1.40
|Door Buster
|122
|6
|7
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-2
|2-1½
|D. Araujo
|1.50
|Moonlit Shadow
|122
|7
|6
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-3
|3-1
|F. Peltroche
|6.50
|Take Charge Tina
|121
|4
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-3
|V. Rodriguez
|28.30
|Flava's Dream
|120
|1
|5
|6-½
|6-4
|5-hd
|5-nk
|L. Corujo
|13.00
|Mady Rose
|120
|2
|1
|5-2½
|5-4
|6-2
|6-½
|C. Marrero
|9.00
|Frosted Angel
|120
|3
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|G. Almodovar
|13.80
|6 (5)
|Boundtobebad
|4.80
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (6)
|Door Buster
|2.60
|2.20
|8 (7)
|Moonlit Shadow
|3.00
$1 Pick 3 (8-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $121.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. Daily Double (9-6) paid $79.80; $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $5.50; $1 Superfecta (6-7-8-4) paid $102.00; $1 Trifecta (6-7-8) paid $14.10;
7th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
West Virginia Futurity
Off 10:38. Good. up 2d 1/4,widen drving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 48.970, 1:15.370, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.340.
Trainer: Javier Contreras
Winner: B G, 2, by Golden Years-Jungle Diamond
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Jungle Beast
|122
|5
|4
|4-1½
|3-½
|1-1
|1-4¼
|A. Lopez
|0.30
|Late in the Game
|122
|2
|8
|8-1
|8-2½
|7-5
|2-nk
|G. Almodovar
|16.00
|My Juba
|119
|6
|5
|3-1
|4-1
|2-hd
|3-¾
|F. Peltroche
|27.70
|Hessica
|119
|3
|1
|6-1
|6-½
|5-½
|4-2½
|K. Trotman
|6.80
|Bays Castle
|119
|8
|10
|7-3½
|5-½
|4-1½
|5-¾
|R. Latchman
|35.30
|Windsor's Play
|119
|9
|7
|2-1
|1-hd
|3-½
|6-1½
|A. Cruz
|9.90
|Spectaculo
|122
|10
|9
|5-½
|7-8
|6-1
|7-8½
|A. Bocachica
|11.00
|May Mays Castle
|119
|7
|6
|9-1
|10
|8-7
|8-11½
|D. Araujo
|45.20
|Sugar Lips
|122
|1
|2
|10
|9-½
|9-1
|9-12¼
|J. Montano
|85.00
|Castle Lights
|119
|4
|3
|1-2
|2-1
|10
|10
|W. Ho
|48.40
|5 (5)
|Jungle Beast
|2.60
|2.20
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Late in the Game
|8.00
|6.20
|6 (6)
|My Juba
|6.20
$1 Pick 3 (9-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $56.20. Daily Double (6-5) paid $8.40; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $10.40; $1 Superfecta (5-2-6-3) paid $377.70; $1 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $120.80;
8th-$8,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 11:09. Good. up 3p turn,drift,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 23.990, 49.210, 1:16.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.190.
Trainer: Jeff Runco
Winner: B M, 6, by Astrology-Sudden Desire
Scratched: Polished Copper.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Mackenzie's Star
|114
|9
|8
|6-3½
|4-1
|1-½
|1-2
|C. McKenzie
|5.30
|French Nouget
|117
|10
|7
|2-1
|5-½
|3-3½
|2-2
|J. Hiraldo
|1.40
|Partly Dandy
|122
|8
|10
|5-½
|1-hd
|2-1½
|3-1
|W. Ho
|9.20
|Fonda Romana
|122
|2
|3
|8-3
|8-1
|6-hd
|4-2½
|L. Batista
|7.30
|Dah Philly
|122
|4
|5
|10
|10
|10
|5-4½
|A. Lopez
|27.70
|Enduros Tigress
|122
|1
|1
|4-½
|7-5½
|8-2½
|6-1¼
|V. Rodriguez
|52.80
|Walkntheplank
|122
|5
|4
|9-1½
|9-7
|9-1
|7-¾
|K. Trotman
|38.10
|Robthequeen
|122
|7
|9
|7-2½
|6-1½
|5-½
|8-1
|F. Peltroche
|2.60
|City Princess
|124
|6
|6
|3-4½
|2-1
|4-hd
|9-3¼
|A. Nunez
|59.90
|Catherines Warrior
|122
|3
|2
|1-½
|3-hd
|7-hd
|10
|C. Marrero
|15.70
|10 (9)
|Mackenzie's Star
|12.60
|4.60
|3.00
|11 (10)
|French Nouget
|3.20
|2.40
|9 (8)
|Partly Dandy
|3.00
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-3/8-9-5/6/9-5-10) 6 Correct Paid $1,190.10. $1 Pick 5 (3/8-9-5/6/9-5-10) 5 Correct Paid $1,105.10. $1 Pick 4 (9-5/6/9-5-10) 4 Correct Paid $367.30. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $27.20. $1 Superfecta (10-11-9-2) paid $447.20; Daily Double (5-10) paid $15.80; $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $20.10; $1 Trifecta (10-11-9) paid $98.70; Attendance unavailable. $1,694,385. $1,724,807. Handle $30,422. Total Handle $3,449,614.
