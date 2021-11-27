1st-$13,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:06. Good. up 2d 1/4,clr,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 48.290, 1:15.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.800.

Trainer: Raul Garrido

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Jump Start-Staged Affair

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Elevated Forever122333-63-41-21-1A. Rios-Conde2.60
Goofy Boy122654-34-5½3-52-4A. Lopez5.70
Dynamic Day118121-½1-hd2-½3-13¼K. Trotman1.90
Compromiso122465-65-165-74-2J. Marrero49.50
Deo Forte115542-32-14-55-8A. Nunez3.10
Peruvian Dancer121216666V. Rodriguez4.50
3 (3)Elevated Forever7.204.002.60
6 (6)Goofy Boy5.802.60
1 (1)Dynamic Day2.20

$1 Exacta (3-6) paid $14.20; $1 Superfecta (3-6-1-4) paid $270.30; $1 Trifecta (3-6-1) paid $38.50;

2nd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:36. Good. hemmed in past 3/8

Fractional/Final Time: 23.980, 48.700, 1:16.390, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.170.

Trainer: Kelly Deiter

Winner: B F, 3, by Bourbon Courage-Gracie's Hero

Scratched: Risksrhighpayislow.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Courageous Grace120454-14-½2-hd1-6¼J. Acosta5.20
Damisela113122-1½1-hd3-32-2¼F. Lima19.10
Suzzette Star122875-55-34-hd3-nkL. Corujo3.80
Suzysellsseashells124543-13-11-hd4-5J. Montano1.40
Ellie Bear124787-116-1½6-hd5-1½A. Lopez9.10
Mashugana120336-½776-2½J. Trejos20.00
Spunky Ali Cat124211-hd2-hd5-17C. Marrero8.80
Castle of Caylee124668K. Trotman6.30
4 (4)Courageous Grace12.406.804.20
1 (1)Damisela16.807.80
9 (8)Suzzette Star3.60

Daily Double (3-4) paid $36.20; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $79.10; $1 Superfecta (4-1-9-5) paid $1,105.50; $1 Trifecta (4-1-9) paid $252.60;

3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:10. Good. determined,late nod

Fractional/Final Time: 24.180, 49.020, 1:15.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.910.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Practical Joke-Latitude Forty

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Jackie the Joker120863-52-½2-41-noJ. Acosta1.00
Timeisgolden120651-hd1-½1-hd2-5¾C. Marrero4.20
Enjoy Summer120126-44-2½3-13-4¼A. Bocachica2.50
Keen Machine120214-hd5-2½5-4½4-2W. Ho13.70
Stacias Ruby120332-23-2½4-25-8¼F. Peltroche16.10
Unbridled Irish120487-17-37-56-1R. Latchman13.40
Bodie's Storm120775-1½6-1½6-17-9¼D. Thorpe36.20
Fear Not N Believe120548888J. Marrero63.80
8 (8)Jackie the Joker4.002.602.20
6 (6)Timeisgolden3.402.60
1 (1)Enjoy Summer2.40

$1 Pick 3 (3-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $39.60. Daily Double (4-8) paid $35.40; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $6.30; $1 Superfecta (8-6-1-2) paid $64.60; $1 Trifecta (8-6-1) paid $21.90;

4th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:40. Good. 3p turn,up final strde

Fractional/Final Time: 23.930, 48.400, 1:14.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:28.760.

Trainer: Kieron Magee

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Gone Astray-Myconfederaterose

Scratched: Frankee Merch.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Fast Loaded122765-15-13-hd1-noG. Almodovar1.70
Cielo Azul124454-1½2-hd2-22-1R. Latchman3.90
Tweet This122332-13-21-hd3-2½K. Morales9.10
Black Steel121211-1½1-hd4-54-5½D. Thorpe6.90
Dr. Devera's Way120123-hd4-25-hd5-1¼W. Ho3.40
Confusion Baby Boy120547776-nkJ. Acosta7.60
Gaming Jack119676-½6-3½6-37F. Peltroche12.50
8 (7)Fast Loaded5.403.002.80
5 (4)Cielo Azul3.403.40
4 (3)Tweet This4.80

$1 Pick 4 (3-4-8-3/8) 4 Correct Paid $110.60. $1 Pick 3 (4-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $39.90. Daily Double (8-8) paid $12.20; $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $10.40; $1 Superfecta (8-5-4-2) paid $236.50; $1 Trifecta (8-5-4) paid $69.80;

5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:38. Good. 3wd,up 1/16,held on

Fractional/Final Time: 22.930, 47.730, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.400.

Trainer: Javier Contreras

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Swiss Yodeler-Prized Annuity

Scratched: Road Party.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Swiss Legacy120833-12-hd1-¾A. Lopez12.20
Noballstwostrikes120565-44-hd2-1A. Bocachica1.50
Thunder Kitten121622-½1-hd3-1V. Rodriguez2.80
My Phoenix120751-hd3-34-2¼R. Latchman21.00
Roll Dem Bones120344-15-55-6D. Araujo2.30
Remys Gunsmoke120476-16-56-2½K. Morales15.70
Timmy120198-½8-17-½K. Trotman51.80
Juba's Yankee One12028998-2¾G. Almodovar29.60
Pull Up My Socks120917-8½7-29J. Rivera49.50
9 (8)Swiss Legacy26.409.605.00
6 (5)Noballstwostrikes3.402.60
7 (6)Thunder Kitten3.00

$1 Pick 3 (8-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $84.10. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $5.50. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-8) paid $1,002.00; $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $159.20; Consolation Double (8-4) paid $6.00; Daily Double (8-9) paid $93.00; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $48.20;

6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:07. Good. up 2d turn,clear,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 48.440, 1:14.550, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.500.

Trainer: John Casey

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Windsor Castle-Bound To

Scratched: Uncaptured Ruby, Miss Wave.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Boundtobebad120542-12-21-½1-1½J. Montano1.40
Door Buster122674-14-1½4-22-1½D. Araujo1.50
Moonlit Shadow122761-11-hd2-33-1F. Peltroche6.50
Take Charge Tina121433-½3-hd3-hd4-3V. Rodriguez28.30
Flava's Dream120156-½6-45-hd5-nkL. Corujo13.00
Mady Rose120215-2½5-46-26-½C. Marrero9.00
Frosted Angel120327777G. Almodovar13.80
6 (5)Boundtobebad4.802.202.20
7 (6)Door Buster2.602.20
8 (7)Moonlit Shadow3.00

$1 Pick 3 (8-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $121.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. Daily Double (9-6) paid $79.80; $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $5.50; $1 Superfecta (6-7-8-4) paid $102.00; $1 Trifecta (6-7-8) paid $14.10;

7th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

West Virginia Futurity

Off 10:38. Good. up 2d 1/4,widen drving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 48.970, 1:15.370, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.340.

Trainer: Javier Contreras

Winner: B G, 2, by Golden Years-Jungle Diamond

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Jungle Beast122544-1½3-½1-11-4¼A. Lopez0.30
Late in the Game122288-18-2½7-52-nkG. Almodovar16.00
My Juba119653-14-12-hd3-¾F. Peltroche27.70
Hessica119316-16-½5-½4-2½K. Trotman6.80
Bays Castle1198107-3½5-½4-1½5-¾R. Latchman35.30
Windsor's Play119972-11-hd3-½6-1½A. Cruz9.90
Spectaculo1221095-½7-86-17-8½A. Bocachica11.00
May Mays Castle119769-1108-78-11½D. Araujo45.20
Sugar Lips12212109-½9-19-12¼J. Montano85.00
Castle Lights119431-22-11010W. Ho48.40
5 (5)Jungle Beast2.602.202.20
2 (2)Late in the Game8.006.20
6 (6)My Juba6.20

$1 Pick 3 (9-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $56.20. Daily Double (6-5) paid $8.40; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $10.40; $1 Superfecta (5-2-6-3) paid $377.70; $1 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $120.80;

8th-$8,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 11:09. Good. up 3p turn,drift,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 23.990, 49.210, 1:16.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.190.

Trainer: Jeff Runco

Winner: B M, 6, by Astrology-Sudden Desire

Scratched: Polished Copper.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Mackenzie's Star114986-3½4-11-½1-2C. McKenzie5.30
French Nouget1171072-15-½3-3½2-2J. Hiraldo1.40
Partly Dandy1228105-½1-hd2-1½3-1W. Ho9.20
Fonda Romana122238-38-16-hd4-2½L. Batista7.30
Dah Philly122451010105-4½A. Lopez27.70
Enduros Tigress122114-½7-5½8-2½6-1¼V. Rodriguez52.80
Walkntheplank122549-1½9-79-17-¾K. Trotman38.10
Robthequeen122797-2½6-1½5-½8-1F. Peltroche2.60
City Princess124663-4½2-14-hd9-3¼A. Nunez59.90
Catherines Warrior122321-½3-hd7-hd10C. Marrero15.70
10 (9)Mackenzie's Star12.604.603.00
11 (10)French Nouget3.202.40
9 (8)Partly Dandy3.00

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-3/8-9-5/6/9-5-10) 6 Correct Paid $1,190.10. $1 Pick 5 (3/8-9-5/6/9-5-10) 5 Correct Paid $1,105.10. $1 Pick 4 (9-5/6/9-5-10) 4 Correct Paid $367.30. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $27.20. $1 Superfecta (10-11-9-2) paid $447.20; Daily Double (5-10) paid $15.80; $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $20.10; $1 Trifecta (10-11-9) paid $98.70; Attendance unavailable. $1,694,385. $1,724,807. Handle $30,422. Total Handle $3,449,614.

