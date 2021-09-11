5th-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:21. Good. pace,widen,much best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 48.040, 1:14.550, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.270.

Trainer: Michael Atkins

Winner: B M, 7, by Windsor Castle-Gin Visions

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Vintage Gin124431-½1-21-6½1-7¼C. Hiraldo1.00
Fonda Romana122157772-hdL. Batista3.50
Sailing Rock122666-46-34-hd3-¾R. Maldonado3.40
Put Position110545-1½3-½3-14-nkL. Mbatha13.00
Damisela120322-½2-2½2-2½5-8¼K. Trotman18.90
Dah Philly120774-½5-1½5-16-1½J. Simpson11.00
Wiki Wood124213-14-hd6-17F. Peltroche12.00
4 (4)Vintage Gin4.002.802.20
1 (1)Fonda Romana4.402.80
6 (6)Sailing Rock2.20

$1 Pick 3 (3-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $40.30. Daily Double (1-4) paid $14.00; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $8.20; $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-5) paid $70.30; $1 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $19.50;

