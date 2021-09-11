5th-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:21. Good. pace,widen,much best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 48.040, 1:14.550, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.270.
Trainer: Michael Atkins
Winner: B M, 7, by Windsor Castle-Gin Visions
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Vintage Gin
|124
|4
|3
|1-½
|1-2
|1-6½
|1-7¼
|C. Hiraldo
|1.00
|Fonda Romana
|122
|1
|5
|7
|7
|7
|2-hd
|L. Batista
|3.50
|Sailing Rock
|122
|6
|6
|6-4
|6-3
|4-hd
|3-¾
|R. Maldonado
|3.40
|Put Position
|110
|5
|4
|5-1½
|3-½
|3-1
|4-nk
|L. Mbatha
|13.00
|Damisela
|120
|3
|2
|2-½
|2-2½
|2-2½
|5-8¼
|K. Trotman
|18.90
|Dah Philly
|120
|7
|7
|4-½
|5-1½
|5-1
|6-1½
|J. Simpson
|11.00
|Wiki Wood
|124
|2
|1
|3-1
|4-hd
|6-1
|7
|F. Peltroche
|12.00
|4 (4)
|Vintage Gin
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Fonda Romana
|4.40
|2.80
|6 (6)
|Sailing Rock
|2.20
$1 Pick 3 (3-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $40.30. Daily Double (1-4) paid $14.00; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $8.20; $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-5) paid $70.30; $1 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $19.50;
