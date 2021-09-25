3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:20. 5. carry out 1/8,up 1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 24.210, 48.220, 1:15.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.890.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: B F, 2, by Gormley-A J's Gal
Scratched: Bipartisan Brooke.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Moody Woman
|120
|2
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|1-½
|A. Bocachica
|0.50
|Timeisgolden
|121
|1
|1
|4-1
|3-½
|1-½
|2-7¼
|C. Marrero
|4.50
|Stacias Ruby
|120
|6
|5
|1-½
|4-4
|3-2½
|3-nk
|F. Peltroche
|4.50
|Jack's Ruca
|120
|8
|7
|3-1
|1-hd
|4-3
|4-2¾
|J. Villegas
|25.80
|Wicked Wisdom
|120
|3
|4
|7-½
|6-3
|6-4½
|5-1
|V. Rodriguez
|40.40
|Uptown Belle
|120
|4
|3
|5-1½
|5-2
|5-hd
|6-4½
|K. Morales
|22.90
|California Suzy
|120
|7
|8
|6-1
|7-1
|7-4
|7-7½
|R. Latchman
|11.40
|Love California
|120
|5
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|K. Trotman
|34.80
|2 (2)
|Moody Woman
|3.00
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Timeisgolden
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (6)
|Stacias Ruby
|2.60
$1 Pick 3 (1-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $30.60. Daily Double (2-2) paid $34.40; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $6.70; $1 Superfecta (2-1-7-9) paid $112.10; $1 Trifecta (2-1-7) paid $19.50;
