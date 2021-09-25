3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:20. 5. carry out 1/8,up 1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 24.210, 48.220, 1:15.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.890.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: B F, 2, by Gormley-A J's Gal

Scratched: Bipartisan Brooke.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Moody Woman120222-12-12-11-½A. Bocachica0.50
Timeisgolden121114-13-½1-½2-7¼C. Marrero4.50
Stacias Ruby120651-½4-43-2½3-nkF. Peltroche4.50
Jack's Ruca120873-11-hd4-34-2¾J. Villegas25.80
Wicked Wisdom120347-½6-36-4½5-1V. Rodriguez40.40
Uptown Belle120435-1½5-25-hd6-4½K. Morales22.90
California Suzy120786-17-17-47-7½R. Latchman11.40
Love California120568888K. Trotman34.80
2 (2)Moody Woman3.002.402.20
1 (1)Timeisgolden4.002.60
7 (6)Stacias Ruby2.60

$1 Pick 3 (1-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $30.60. Daily Double (2-2) paid $34.40; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $6.70; $1 Superfecta (2-1-7-9) paid $112.10; $1 Trifecta (2-1-7) paid $19.50;

