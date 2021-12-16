2nd-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:41. Good. 4p,dueled,up late

Fractional/Final Time: 23.570, 47.930, 1:13.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.100.

Trainer: Ronney Brown

Winner: B G, 5, by Uncaptured-All Night Labor

Scratched: Purimeter, Cristiano, Widget Factory, Ten Twenty Nine.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
King Nekia124535-hd4-hd2-1½1-½J. Montano11.805.004.804.90
Quick Entry122111-11-11-1½2-6¼A. Bocachica3.402.801.90
He's Not Curly124348-18-hd7-33-1C. Hiraldo10.0029.30
Inside Risk1221097-3½7-2½6-14-2½D. Araujo6.10
Saltee Stark122652-½2-hd4-15-1¾F. Peltroche3.40
On the Lam122764-13-1½3-hd6-1J. Acosta6.30
Mega Millions122223-hd5-25-hd7-1¾D. Thorpe51.90
Nova Boy1229109-49-69-1½8-1½A. Nunez14.90
Rosas Way122481010109-1¾A. Rios-Conde66.00
Catch My Caboose124876-1½6-18-110R. Latchman14.40

Daily Double (2-5) paid $26.40; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $22.70; $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-10) paid $1,829.80; $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $291.50;

