2nd-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:41. Good. 4p,dueled,up late
Fractional/Final Time: 23.570, 47.930, 1:13.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.100.
Trainer: Ronney Brown
Winner: B G, 5, by Uncaptured-All Night Labor
Scratched: Purimeter, Cristiano, Widget Factory, Ten Twenty Nine.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|King Nekia
|124
|5
|3
|5-hd
|4-hd
|2-1½
|1-½
|J. Montano
|11.80
|5.00
|4.80
|4.90
|Quick Entry
|122
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|2-6¼
|A. Bocachica
|3.40
|2.80
|1.90
|He's Not Curly
|124
|3
|4
|8-1
|8-hd
|7-3
|3-1
|C. Hiraldo
|10.00
|29.30
|Inside Risk
|122
|10
|9
|7-3½
|7-2½
|6-1
|4-2½
|D. Araujo
|6.10
|Saltee Stark
|122
|6
|5
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-1
|5-1¾
|F. Peltroche
|3.40
|On the Lam
|122
|7
|6
|4-1
|3-1½
|3-hd
|6-1
|J. Acosta
|6.30
|Mega Millions
|122
|2
|2
|3-hd
|5-2
|5-hd
|7-1¾
|D. Thorpe
|51.90
|Nova Boy
|122
|9
|10
|9-4
|9-6
|9-1½
|8-1½
|A. Nunez
|14.90
|Rosas Way
|122
|4
|8
|10
|10
|10
|9-1¾
|A. Rios-Conde
|66.00
|Catch My Caboose
|124
|8
|7
|6-1½
|6-1
|8-1
|10
|R. Latchman
|14.40
Daily Double (2-5) paid $26.40; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $22.70; $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-10) paid $1,829.80; $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $291.50;
