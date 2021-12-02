3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:08. Good. up 2d near 1/8,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 25.070, 49.020, 1:15.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.960.
Trainer: Andres Garibay, Sr.
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Mission Impazible-Dance Inthe Forest
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Dr. Grant
|120
|6
|5
|2-1
|2-1
|1-½
|1-3½
|A. Bocachica
|7.20
|4.40
|2.20
|2.60
|Make the Way Clear
|120
|2
|2
|4-hd
|4-2½
|4-5
|2-½
|L. Batista
|3.00
|2.20
|1.70
|Holiday Avenue
|120
|3
|3
|3-hd
|3-2
|3-½
|3-1¼
|J. Acosta
|2.20
|1.90
|Divining Dancer
|120
|5
|4
|1-1
|1-½
|2-3
|4-8½
|A. Rios-Conde
|69.80
|Wish for Peace
|120
|4
|6
|7
|5-hd
|5-6
|5-14¾
|D. Thorpe
|6.90
|Thatza Alpha
|120
|1
|1
|6-hd
|7
|7
|6-nk
|F. Peltroche
|53.40
|Nothing But Chrome
|121
|7
|7
|5-1½
|6-2
|6-hd
|7
|C. Hiraldo
|13.30
$1 Pick 3 (2-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (7-6) paid $47.80; $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $9.70; $1 Superfecta (6-2-3-5) paid $174.10; $1 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $18.00;
