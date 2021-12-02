3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:08. Good. up 2d near 1/8,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 25.070, 49.020, 1:15.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.960.

Trainer: Andres Garibay, Sr.

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Mission Impazible-Dance Inthe Forest

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Dr. Grant120652-12-11-½1-3½A. Bocachica7.204.402.202.60
Make the Way Clear120224-hd4-2½4-52-½L. Batista3.002.201.70
Holiday Avenue120333-hd3-23-½3-1¼J. Acosta2.201.90
Divining Dancer120541-11-½2-34-8½A. Rios-Conde69.80
Wish for Peace1204675-hd5-65-14¾D. Thorpe6.90
Thatza Alpha120116-hd776-nkF. Peltroche53.40
Nothing But Chrome121775-1½6-26-hd7C. Hiraldo13.30

$1 Pick 3 (2-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (7-6) paid $47.80; $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $9.70; $1 Superfecta (6-2-3-5) paid $174.10; $1 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $18.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

