8th-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:58. Good. pace inside,kept alert

Fractional/Final Time: 23.100, 48.270, 1:14.580, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.180.

Trainer: Irving Velez

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Super Saver-Greyciousness

Scratched: Won Dozen Banks, Inside Risk, Brother Skye, On the Lam, Winking At Thedude, Ten Twenty Nine.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Scottsdale122761-51-11-41-7½G. Almodovar10.604.403.804.30
Fugitive122542-12-½2-3½2-2R. Latchman2.202.200.60
Rosas Way122677-2½6-1½5-13-¾A. Rios-Conde5.0014.90
Mega Millions122134-24-14-34-1¼J. Marrero15.30
Mine to Hold1202287-hd85-1A. Lopez30.60
Golden G122883-½3-43-½6-¾J. Simpson46.00
He's Not Curly122456-hd86-hd7-1¾L. Batista5.20
Burn the Ships122315-35-37-hd8J. Montano10.20

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-8-7-9-8-9) 6 Correct Paid $20,095.80. $1 Pick 5 (8-7-9-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $3,204.40. $1 Pick 4 (7-9-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $854.40. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $112.40. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-2) paid $264.00; Daily Double (8-9) paid $33.40; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $10.70; $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $53.60; Attendance unavailable. $1,752,105. $1,766,433. Handle $14,328. Total Handle $3,532,866.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you