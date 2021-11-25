8th-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:58. Good. pace inside,kept alert
Fractional/Final Time: 23.100, 48.270, 1:14.580, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.180.
Trainer: Irving Velez
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Super Saver-Greyciousness
Scratched: Won Dozen Banks, Inside Risk, Brother Skye, On the Lam, Winking At Thedude, Ten Twenty Nine.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Scottsdale
|122
|7
|6
|1-5
|1-1
|1-4
|1-7½
|G. Almodovar
|10.60
|4.40
|3.80
|4.30
|Fugitive
|122
|5
|4
|2-1
|2-½
|2-3½
|2-2
|R. Latchman
|2.20
|2.20
|0.60
|Rosas Way
|122
|6
|7
|7-2½
|6-1½
|5-1
|3-¾
|A. Rios-Conde
|5.00
|14.90
|Mega Millions
|122
|1
|3
|4-2
|4-1
|4-3
|4-1¼
|J. Marrero
|15.30
|Mine to Hold
|120
|2
|2
|8
|7-hd
|8
|5-1
|A. Lopez
|30.60
|Golden G
|122
|8
|8
|3-½
|3-4
|3-½
|6-¾
|J. Simpson
|46.00
|He's Not Curly
|122
|4
|5
|6-hd
|8
|6-hd
|7-1¾
|L. Batista
|5.20
|Burn the Ships
|122
|3
|1
|5-3
|5-3
|7-hd
|8
|J. Montano
|10.20
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-8-7-9-8-9) 6 Correct Paid $20,095.80. $1 Pick 5 (8-7-9-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $3,204.40. $1 Pick 4 (7-9-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $854.40. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $112.40. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-2) paid $264.00; Daily Double (8-9) paid $33.40; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $10.70; $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $53.60; Attendance unavailable. $1,752,105. $1,766,433. Handle $14,328. Total Handle $3,532,866.
