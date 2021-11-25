1st-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:09. Good. up past 3/8,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.740, 49.260, 1:14.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.880.
Trainer: Dale Capuano
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Dominus-Pier Sixty Six
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Master This
|122
|5
|5
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-4½
|1-3½
|J. Acosta
|0.60
|Spanglish
|120
|1
|2
|6-½
|5-1½
|5-9½
|2-1½
|A. Lopez
|8.70
|Catfish
|115
|7
|7
|1-1
|2-1
|2-3
|3-2½
|J. Hiraldo
|3.40
|C R's Mandate
|119
|4
|4
|4-1
|4-3
|4-hd
|4-3¾
|C. Hiraldo
|5.20
|Modern Day Romance
|118
|3
|3
|5-3½
|3-1
|3-hd
|5-12½
|W. Ho
|65.60
|Eisele
|120
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6-2
|K. Trotman
|18.10
|So Courageous
|118
|2
|1
|3-½
|6-3
|6-hd
|7
|D. Araujo
|14.20
|5 (5)
|Master This
|3.20
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Spanglish
|6.80
|3.60
|7 (7)
|Catfish
|2.60
$1 Exacta (5-1) paid $12.90; $1 Superfecta (5-1-7-4) paid $123.00; $1 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $60.20;
2nd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:38. Good. pace,widened driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.240, 48.400, 1:14.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.000.
Trainer: Crystal Pickett
Winner: CH F, 3, by High Cotton-Elective
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|High Glory
|120
|7
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-11¾
|J. Montano
|0.80
|Kirby
|120
|5
|6
|3-2
|2-13
|2-9
|2-7½
|V. Rodriguez
|19.60
|Sarah Bellum
|118
|4
|4
|7-3
|3-12
|3-18
|3-15¾
|J. Rivera
|48.60
|Rainbow River
|122
|3
|3
|5-hd
|4
|4
|4
|J. Villegas
|58.70
|Posh Princess
|120
|8
|8
|8
|—
|—
|—
|C. Hiraldo
|8.90
|Kabikeka
|122
|6
|7
|6-½
|—
|—
|—
|F. Peltroche
|37.40
|Colette's Spirit
|124
|2
|2
|4-1
|—
|—
|—
|J. Simpson
|10.80
|Raised Wrong
|120
|1
|1
|2-½
|—
|—
|—
|R. Latchman
|1.70
|7 (7)
|High Glory
|3.60
|3.80
|2.80
|5 (5)
|Kirby
|22.60
|10.00
|4 (4)
|Sarah Bellum
|13.00
Daily Double (5-7) paid $9.00; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $21.70; $1 Superfecta (7-5-4-3) paid $3,744.40; $1 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $208.80;
3rd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:23. Good. up 5/16,clear,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 47.300, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.160.
Trainer: William Meister
Winner: CH F, 3, by Social Inclusion-Si Senora
Scratched: Down Under Thunder.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Reawakened
|115
|8
|1
|1-hd
|1-4
|1-3½
|J. Hiraldo
|2.20
|Broadway Trouper
|115
|7
|2
|4-2
|5-½
|2-¾
|A. Nunez
|2.10
|Red Lil Shipment
|118
|1
|6
|5-½
|3-2½
|3-1
|A. Rios-Conde
|70.30
|Signs of Jealousy
|120
|4
|5
|3-½
|4-1
|4-¾
|K. Trotman
|1.80
|Eva's Girl Grace
|124
|6
|4
|7-hd
|7-hd
|5-1¼
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|13.60
|Gram's Gal
|120
|2
|7
|2-2½
|2-1
|6-nk
|J. Marrero
|8.50
|Cool Stance
|124
|3
|8
|6-5½
|6-2
|7-5½
|L. Batista
|53.20
|Ms. Gucci Girl
|124
|5
|3
|8
|8
|8
|J. Simpson
|46.00
|9 (8)
|Reawakened
|6.40
|3.40
|3.00
|8 (7)
|Broadway Trouper
|2.80
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Red Lil Shipment
|17.40
$1 Pick 3 (5-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $15.40. Daily Double (7-9) paid $21.60; $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $7.20; $1 Superfecta (9-8-1-4) paid $589.00; $1 Trifecta (9-8-1) paid $124.40;
4th-$13,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:57. Good. 2d,nod 1/16,clear drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 46.970, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.710.
Trainer: Miguel Ramos Agosto
Winner: CH G, 5, by Fiber Sonde-Anchor n' Hope
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Willie the Whale
|124
|8
|2
|2-3½
|2-3
|1-1
|C. Hiraldo
|2.00
|Truth Serum
|124
|1
|7
|7-hd
|7-3½
|2-¾
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|14.40
|Jess's Reserve
|118
|6
|4
|5-hd
|4-½
|3-½
|F. Peltroche
|7.30
|Church of Many
|120
|3
|5
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-nk
|V. Rodriguez
|9.00
|Gunter
|120
|4
|3
|1-½
|1-hd
|5-nk
|J. Rivera
|1.40
|More Thunder
|117
|2
|6
|6-4
|5-½
|6-5
|J. Hiraldo
|9.30
|Joeyville
|122
|7
|1
|4-1
|6-½
|7-¾
|J. Marrero
|12.60
|Flash Lightening
|113
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|A. Nunez
|45.50
|8 (8)
|Willie the Whale
|6.00
|3.40
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Truth Serum
|11.00
|5.60
|6 (6)
|Jess's Reserve
|3.60
$1 Pick 4 (5-7-9-8) 4 Correct Paid $79.70. $1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $33.40. Daily Double (9-8) paid $24.80; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $24.00; $1 Superfecta (8-1-6-3) paid $379.70; $1 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $102.90;
5th-$20,900, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:29. Good. 3p turn,up late,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 24.300, 47.750, 1:13.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.640.
Trainer: Russell Davis
Winner: CH M, 5, by Swiss Yodeler-Splendiferous Moon
Scratched: Fudge Cake, Morality Clause.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Alpine Moon
|124
|7
|5
|4-1½
|3-1
|3-hd
|1-1½
|D. Araujo
|7.80
|Ski Bunny
|120
|6
|6
|5-hd
|6-7
|4-3
|2-nk
|V. Rodriguez
|42.30
|Lady Macho
|120
|4
|4
|2-1
|2-2
|1-hd
|3-1¼
|J. Simpson
|16.00
|Ms Headley
|122
|3
|2
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-3
|4-4½
|J. Montano
|1.40
|Ravenel
|120
|2
|3
|3-½
|4-hd
|6-4
|5-¾
|L. Batista
|17.00
|Just a Bit Sassy
|120
|5
|8
|7-2
|7-½
|7-4
|6-½
|K. Trotman
|18.20
|Kalenjin
|122
|8
|7
|6-5
|5-½
|5-hd
|7-8¼
|F. Peltroche
|1.00
|Earned the Shot
|124
|1
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|40.90
|7 (7)
|Alpine Moon
|17.60
|8.00
|6.00
|6 (6)
|Ski Bunny
|29.20
|10.20
|4 (4)
|Lady Macho
|7.80
$1 Pick 3 (9-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $113.30. Daily Double (8-7) paid $63.80; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $160.50; $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-3) paid $4,682.60; $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $1,400.50;
6th-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:58. 1. 5p,widest,up late
Fractional/Final Time: 25.420, 49.870, 1:15.140, 1:42.740, 00.000, 1:49.900.
Trainer: Michael Jones, Jr.
Winner: CH G, 4, by Overanalyze-Tomato Lady
Scratched: Clickjab.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bobbyfromthepalm
|120
|8
|5
|4-1
|4-½
|4-8
|4-3
|1-¾
|L. Batista
|4.60
|Linda's Nekia
|124
|5
|4
|3-2
|3-5
|3-3
|3-2
|2-1
|F. Peltroche
|6.00
|Tizezzy
|120
|2
|7
|7-hd
|7-1
|6-2
|5-hd
|3-½
|J. Montano
|5.50
|William Crotty
|122
|3
|1
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-hd
|1-1
|4-¾
|J. Marrero
|3.30
|What a Story
|120
|4
|3
|6-4
|6-1
|7-½
|6-2
|5-no
|J. Villegas
|55.30
|Perfetto
|122
|6
|2
|2-1½
|2-3
|2-4½
|2-2
|6-hd
|R. Latchman
|1.40
|Crazy Idea
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7-4½
|7-15
|J. Rivera
|12.30
|Glad Moon
|117
|7
|6
|5-hd
|5-7
|5-½
|8
|8
|F. Lima
|119.60
|9 (8)
|Bobbyfromthepalm
|11.20
|4.80
|3.40
|5 (5)
|Linda's Nekia
|6.00
|3.80
|2 (2)
|Tizezzy
|3.80
$1 Pick 3 (8-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $138.70. Daily Double (7-9) paid $80.20; $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $27.10; $1 Superfecta (9-5-2-3) paid $448.10; $1 Trifecta (9-5-2) paid $98.20;
7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:29. Good. up 5/16,clear,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.650, 47.180, 1:12.200, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.950.
Trainer: Javier Contreras
Winner: B C, 4, by Trappe Shot-Cleft in the Rock
Scratched: Tweet This, River Crosroad Rvf.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Nico
|124
|6
|6
|3-2
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-1½
|A. Lopez
|1.50
|No Change
|122
|1
|1
|5-3
|3-3
|2-hd
|2-1
|D. Araujo
|1.20
|Youthinkthatsfunny
|122
|4
|4
|2-1
|2-1½
|3-4½
|3-3
|R. Latchman
|4.30
|Triple Bad
|124
|2
|3
|6-4
|5-hd
|4-3½
|4-8
|W. Rocha
|14.40
|Night Train Wayne
|124
|3
|2
|4-½
|6-6
|5-5
|5-4¼
|V. Rodriguez
|79.30
|Bop Marley
|124
|5
|5
|7-2½
|7-1
|6-hd
|6-1¼
|W. Ho
|42.80
|Missionsninetynine
|122
|7
|7
|1-hd
|4-hd
|7-5
|7-4¼
|G. Almodovar
|21.50
|Henry Standingbear
|124
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|K. Trotman
|30.20
|8 (6)
|Nico
|5.00
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1)
|No Change
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (4)
|Youthinkthatsfunny
|2.40
$1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $111.60. Daily Double (9-8) paid $26.60; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $4.40; $1 Superfecta (8-1-5-2) paid $20.90; $1 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $10.80;
8th-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:58. Good. pace inside,kept alert
Fractional/Final Time: 23.100, 48.270, 1:14.580, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.180.
Trainer: Irving Velez
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Super Saver-Greyciousness
Scratched: Won Dozen Banks, Inside Risk, Brother Skye, On the Lam, Winking At Thedude, Ten Twenty Nine.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Scottsdale
|122
|7
|6
|1-5
|1-1
|1-4
|1-7½
|G. Almodovar
|4.30
|Fugitive
|122
|5
|4
|2-1
|2-½
|2-3½
|2-2
|R. Latchman
|0.60
|Rosas Way
|122
|6
|7
|7-2½
|6-1½
|5-1
|3-¾
|A. Rios-Conde
|14.90
|Mega Millions
|122
|1
|3
|4-2
|4-1
|4-3
|4-1¼
|J. Marrero
|15.30
|Mine to Hold
|120
|2
|2
|8
|7-hd
|8
|5-1
|A. Lopez
|30.60
|Golden G
|122
|8
|8
|3-½
|3-4
|3-½
|6-¾
|J. Simpson
|46.00
|He's Not Curly
|122
|4
|5
|6-hd
|8
|6-hd
|7-1¾
|L. Batista
|5.20
|Burn the Ships
|122
|3
|1
|5-3
|5-3
|7-hd
|8
|J. Montano
|10.20
|9 (7)
|Scottsdale
|10.60
|4.40
|3.80
|6 (5)
|Fugitive
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (6)
|Rosas Way
|5.00
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-8-7-9-8-9) 6 Correct Paid $20,095.80. $1 Pick 5 (8-7-9-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $3,204.40. $1 Pick 4 (7-9-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $854.40. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $112.40. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-2) paid $264.00; Daily Double (8-9) paid $33.40; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $10.70; $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $53.60; Attendance unavailable. $1,752,105. $1,766,433. Handle $14,328. Total Handle $3,532,866.
