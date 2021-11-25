1st-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:09. Good. up past 3/8,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.740, 49.260, 1:14.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.880.

Trainer: Dale Capuano

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Dominus-Pier Sixty Six

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Master This122552-21-hd1-4½1-3½J. Acosta0.60
Spanglish120126-½5-1½5-9½2-1½A. Lopez8.70
Catfish115771-12-12-33-2½J. Hiraldo3.40
C R's Mandate119444-14-34-hd4-3¾C. Hiraldo5.20
Modern Day Romance118335-3½3-13-hd5-12½W. Ho65.60
Eisele120667776-2K. Trotman18.10
So Courageous118213-½6-36-hd7D. Araujo14.20
5 (5)Master This3.202.402.20
1 (1)Spanglish6.803.60
7 (7)Catfish2.60

$1 Exacta (5-1) paid $12.90; $1 Superfecta (5-1-7-4) paid $123.00; $1 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $60.20;

2nd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:38. Good. pace,widened driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.240, 48.400, 1:14.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.000.

Trainer: Crystal Pickett

Winner: CH F, 3, by High Cotton-Elective

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
High Glory120751-11-21-3½1-11¾J. Montano0.80
Kirby120563-22-132-92-7½V. Rodriguez19.60
Sarah Bellum118447-33-123-183-15¾J. Rivera48.60
Rainbow River122335-hd444J. Villegas58.70
Posh Princess120888C. Hiraldo8.90
Kabikeka122676-½F. Peltroche37.40
Colette's Spirit124224-1J. Simpson10.80
Raised Wrong120112-½R. Latchman1.70
7 (7)High Glory3.603.802.80
5 (5)Kirby22.6010.00
4 (4)Sarah Bellum13.00

Daily Double (5-7) paid $9.00; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $21.70; $1 Superfecta (7-5-4-3) paid $3,744.40; $1 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $208.80;

3rd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:23. Good. up 5/16,clear,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 47.300, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.160.

Trainer: William Meister

Winner: CH F, 3, by Social Inclusion-Si Senora

Scratched: Down Under Thunder.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Reawakened115811-hd1-41-3½J. Hiraldo2.20
Broadway Trouper115724-25-½2-¾A. Nunez2.10
Red Lil Shipment118165-½3-2½3-1A. Rios-Conde70.30
Signs of Jealousy120453-½4-14-¾K. Trotman1.80
Eva's Girl Grace124647-hd7-hd5-1¼S. Diaz, Jr.13.60
Gram's Gal120272-2½2-16-nkJ. Marrero8.50
Cool Stance124386-5½6-27-5½L. Batista53.20
Ms. Gucci Girl12453888J. Simpson46.00
9 (8)Reawakened6.403.403.00
8 (7)Broadway Trouper2.802.40
1 (1)Red Lil Shipment17.40

$1 Pick 3 (5-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $15.40. Daily Double (7-9) paid $21.60; $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $7.20; $1 Superfecta (9-8-1-4) paid $589.00; $1 Trifecta (9-8-1) paid $124.40;

4th-$13,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:57. Good. 2d,nod 1/16,clear drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 46.970, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.710.

Trainer: Miguel Ramos Agosto

Winner: CH G, 5, by Fiber Sonde-Anchor n' Hope

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Willie the Whale124822-3½2-31-1C. Hiraldo2.00
Truth Serum124177-hd7-3½2-¾S. Diaz, Jr.14.40
Jess's Reserve118645-hd4-½3-½F. Peltroche7.30
Church of Many120353-½3-hd4-nkV. Rodriguez9.00
Gunter120431-½1-hd5-nkJ. Rivera1.40
More Thunder117266-45-½6-5J. Hiraldo9.30
Joeyville122714-16-½7-¾J. Marrero12.60
Flash Lightening11358888A. Nunez45.50
8 (8)Willie the Whale6.003.402.60
1 (1)Truth Serum11.005.60
6 (6)Jess's Reserve3.60

$1 Pick 4 (5-7-9-8) 4 Correct Paid $79.70. $1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $33.40. Daily Double (9-8) paid $24.80; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $24.00; $1 Superfecta (8-1-6-3) paid $379.70; $1 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $102.90;

5th-$20,900, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:29. Good. 3p turn,up late,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 24.300, 47.750, 1:13.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.640.

Trainer: Russell Davis

Winner: CH M, 5, by Swiss Yodeler-Splendiferous Moon

Scratched: Fudge Cake, Morality Clause.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Alpine Moon124754-1½3-13-hd1-1½D. Araujo7.80
Ski Bunny120665-hd6-74-32-nkV. Rodriguez42.30
Lady Macho120442-12-21-hd3-1¼J. Simpson16.00
Ms Headley122321-11-hd2-34-4½J. Montano1.40
Ravenel120233-½4-hd6-45-¾L. Batista17.00
Just a Bit Sassy120587-27-½7-46-½K. Trotman18.20
Kalenjin122876-55-½5-hd7-8¼F. Peltroche1.00
Earned the Shot124118888S. Diaz, Jr.40.90
7 (7)Alpine Moon17.608.006.00
6 (6)Ski Bunny29.2010.20
4 (4)Lady Macho7.80

$1 Pick 3 (9-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $113.30. Daily Double (8-7) paid $63.80; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $160.50; $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-3) paid $4,682.60; $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $1,400.50;

6th-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:58. 1. 5p,widest,up late

Fractional/Final Time: 25.420, 49.870, 1:15.140, 1:42.740, 00.000, 1:49.900.

Trainer: Michael Jones, Jr.

Winner: CH G, 4, by Overanalyze-Tomato Lady

Scratched: Clickjab.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bobbyfromthepalm120854-14-½4-84-31-¾L. Batista4.60
Linda's Nekia124543-23-53-33-22-1F. Peltroche6.00
Tizezzy120277-hd7-16-25-hd3-½J. Montano5.50
William Crotty122311-½1-1½1-hd1-14-¾J. Marrero3.30
What a Story120436-46-17-½6-25-noJ. Villegas55.30
Perfetto122622-1½2-32-4½2-26-hdR. Latchman1.40
Crazy Idea122188887-4½7-15J. Rivera12.30
Glad Moon117765-hd5-75-½88F. Lima119.60
9 (8)Bobbyfromthepalm11.204.803.40
5 (5)Linda's Nekia6.003.80
2 (2)Tizezzy3.80

$1 Pick 3 (8-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $138.70. Daily Double (7-9) paid $80.20; $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $27.10; $1 Superfecta (9-5-2-3) paid $448.10; $1 Trifecta (9-5-2) paid $98.20;

7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:29. Good. up 5/16,clear,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.650, 47.180, 1:12.200, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.950.

Trainer: Javier Contreras

Winner: B C, 4, by Trappe Shot-Cleft in the Rock

Scratched: Tweet This, River Crosroad Rvf.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Nico124663-21-hd1-1½1-1½A. Lopez1.50
No Change122115-33-32-hd2-1D. Araujo1.20
Youthinkthatsfunny122442-12-1½3-4½3-3R. Latchman4.30
Triple Bad124236-45-hd4-3½4-8W. Rocha14.40
Night Train Wayne124324-½6-65-55-4¼V. Rodriguez79.30
Bop Marley124557-2½7-16-hd6-1¼W. Ho42.80
Missionsninetynine122771-hd4-hd7-57-4¼G. Almodovar21.50
Henry Standingbear124888888K. Trotman30.20
8 (6)Nico5.002.402.20
1 (1)No Change2.602.20
5 (4)Youthinkthatsfunny2.40

$1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $111.60. Daily Double (9-8) paid $26.60; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $4.40; $1 Superfecta (8-1-5-2) paid $20.90; $1 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $10.80;

8th-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:58. Good. pace inside,kept alert

Fractional/Final Time: 23.100, 48.270, 1:14.580, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.180.

Trainer: Irving Velez

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Super Saver-Greyciousness

Scratched: Won Dozen Banks, Inside Risk, Brother Skye, On the Lam, Winking At Thedude, Ten Twenty Nine.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Scottsdale122761-51-11-41-7½G. Almodovar4.30
Fugitive122542-12-½2-3½2-2R. Latchman0.60
Rosas Way122677-2½6-1½5-13-¾A. Rios-Conde14.90
Mega Millions122134-24-14-34-1¼J. Marrero15.30
Mine to Hold1202287-hd85-1A. Lopez30.60
Golden G122883-½3-43-½6-¾J. Simpson46.00
He's Not Curly122456-hd86-hd7-1¾L. Batista5.20
Burn the Ships122315-35-37-hd8J. Montano10.20
9 (7)Scottsdale10.604.403.80
6 (5)Fugitive2.202.20
7 (6)Rosas Way5.00

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-8-7-9-8-9) 6 Correct Paid $20,095.80. $1 Pick 5 (8-7-9-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $3,204.40. $1 Pick 4 (7-9-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $854.40. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $112.40. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-2) paid $264.00; Daily Double (8-9) paid $33.40; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $10.70; $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $53.60; Attendance unavailable. $1,752,105. $1,766,433. Handle $14,328. Total Handle $3,532,866.

