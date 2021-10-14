5th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:16. Good. circled 6p,up late,clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 49.020, 1:15.610, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.180.
Trainer: John Carlisle
Winner: CH F, 3, by Congrats-Dreamy Lady
Scratched: Sarah Bellum, Posh Princess.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Ignition Key
|122
|6
|7
|10
|10
|6-3
|1-2
|J. Rivera
|12.80
|3.80
|4.40
|5.40
|Raised Wrong
|120
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-3
|2-¾
|R. Latchman
|2.60
|2.20
|0.90
|I'm Excee
|110
|3
|5
|7-1
|8-1
|5-hd
|3-1¼
|L. Mbatha
|5.00
|24.50
|Rainbow River
|122
|9
|8
|9-3½
|9-3
|4-hd
|4-3¼
|J. Villegas
|44.00
|Damisela
|123
|10
|9
|4-½
|3-1
|2-2½
|5-¾
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|4.30
|Lookin Back
|122
|4
|3
|6-1
|4-1
|3-½
|6-11
|R. Maldonado
|11.80
|Borrowed Angel
|124
|2
|2
|5-½
|7-hd
|9-15
|7-2½
|J. Simpson
|61.80
|Single Mom
|120
|5
|4
|3-1
|6-1
|8-½
|8-10½
|C. Hiraldo
|16.70
|Super Wildcat
|120
|8
|6
|2-hd
|2-hd
|7-3½
|9
|K. Trotman
|6.50
|Sho U Right
|113
|7
|10
|8-hd
|5-hd
|10
|10
|J. Hiraldo
|68.60
$1 Pick 3 (8-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $14.40. Daily Double (6-6) paid $31.00; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $25.10; $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-9) paid $1,019.70; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $180.40;
