5th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:16. Good. circled 6p,up late,clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 49.020, 1:15.610, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.180.

Trainer: John Carlisle

Winner: CH F, 3, by Congrats-Dreamy Lady

Scratched: Sarah Bellum, Posh Princess.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Ignition Key1226710106-31-2J. Rivera12.803.804.405.40
Raised Wrong120111-11-hd1-32-¾R. Latchman2.602.200.90
I'm Excee110357-18-15-hd3-1¼L. Mbatha5.0024.50
Rainbow River122989-3½9-34-hd4-3¼J. Villegas44.00
Damisela1231094-½3-12-2½5-¾S. Diaz, Jr.4.30
Lookin Back122436-14-13-½6-11R. Maldonado11.80
Borrowed Angel124225-½7-hd9-157-2½J. Simpson61.80
Single Mom120543-16-18-½8-10½C. Hiraldo16.70
Super Wildcat120862-hd2-hd7-3½9K. Trotman6.50
Sho U Right1137108-hd5-hd1010J. Hiraldo68.60

$1 Pick 3 (8-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $14.40. Daily Double (6-6) paid $31.00; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $25.10; $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-9) paid $1,019.70; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $180.40;

