4th-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:45. 4. clear,in hand late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 46.470, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.170.
Trainer: Manolo Mangual
Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Lion Hearted-Riley's Rampage
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Barbsgray Lion
|124
|2
|4
|1-1½
|1-3
|1-3¼
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|0.40
|Mary's Listed Next
|122
|4
|3
|2-2½
|2-4
|2-2¾
|J. Rivera
|17.70
|Robthequeen
|122
|5
|2
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-2¼
|F. Peltroche
|3.00
|Dulce de Leche
|122
|3
|5
|4-½
|4-4
|4-3¼
|C. Hiraldo
|11.10
|Quite Suggestive
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5-½
|K. Trotman
|26.10
|Solid as a Rock
|112
|6
|1
|5-3
|5-hd
|6
|C. McKenzie
|9.50
|2 (2)
|Barbsgray Lion
|2.80
|2.20
|2.20
|4 (4)
|Mary's Listed Next
|5.40
|2.60
|5 (5)
|Robthequeen
|2.20
$1 Pick 4 (1-1/2-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $80.90. $1 Pick 3 (1-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $32.00. Daily Double (7-2) paid $35.20; $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $7.30; $1 Superfecta (2-4-5-3) paid $45.10; $1 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $15.10;
