4th-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:45. 4. clear,in hand late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 46.470, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.170.

Trainer: Manolo Mangual

Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Lion Hearted-Riley's Rampage

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Barbsgray Lion124241-1½1-31-3¼S. Diaz, Jr.0.40
Mary's Listed Next122432-2½2-42-2¾J. Rivera17.70
Robthequeen122523-hd3-hd3-2¼F. Peltroche3.00
Dulce de Leche122354-½4-44-3¼C. Hiraldo11.10
Quite Suggestive12216665-½K. Trotman26.10
Solid as a Rock112615-35-hd6C. McKenzie9.50
2 (2)Barbsgray Lion2.802.202.20
4 (4)Mary's Listed Next5.402.60
5 (5)Robthequeen2.20

$1 Pick 4 (1-1/2-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $80.90. $1 Pick 3 (1-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $32.00. Daily Double (7-2) paid $35.20; $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $7.30; $1 Superfecta (2-4-5-3) paid $45.10; $1 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $15.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you