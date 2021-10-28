3rd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:15. Good. 5p turn,up late,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 47.680, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.240.
Trainer: Ronney Brown
Winner: CH G, 3, by Animal Kingdom-Bens Kin
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Flash Lightening
|120
|7
|1
|4-1½
|5-½
|1-1
|C. Hiraldo
|22.40
|8.80
|5.40
|10.20
|Richie's B L
|124
|2
|7
|6-1
|4-hd
|2-1
|J. Montano
|4.60
|3.80
|3.80
|Raven Rahy
|115
|4
|3
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-no
|F. Lima
|5.60
|14.90
|Doesn't Make Cents
|120
|6
|2
|3-1
|3-1
|4-nk
|F. Peltroche
|4.00
|Paid Holiday
|122
|3
|5
|1-hd
|1-hd
|5-2¼
|D. Thorpe
|3.50
|Youreoutofcontrol
|122
|1
|6
|5-hd
|6-3
|6-1½
|A. Lopez
|3.60
|Maletta
|122
|5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|K. Trotman
|3.50
$1 Pick 3 (1-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $53.00. Daily Double (1-7) paid $42.00; $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $66.60; $1 Superfecta (7-2-4-6) paid $2,531.10; $1 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $571.70;
