3rd-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:15. Good. 5p turn,up late,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 47.680, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.240.

Trainer: Ronney Brown

Winner: CH G, 3, by Animal Kingdom-Bens Kin

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Flash Lightening120714-1½5-½1-1C. Hiraldo22.408.805.4010.20
Richie's B L124276-14-hd2-1J. Montano4.603.803.80
Raven Rahy115432-hd2-hd3-noF. Lima5.6014.90
Doesn't Make Cents120623-13-14-nkF. Peltroche4.00
Paid Holiday122351-hd1-hd5-2¼D. Thorpe3.50
Youreoutofcontrol122165-hd6-36-1½A. Lopez3.60
Maletta12254777K. Trotman3.50

$1 Pick 3 (1-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $53.00. Daily Double (1-7) paid $42.00; $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $66.60; $1 Superfecta (7-2-4-6) paid $2,531.10; $1 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $571.70;

