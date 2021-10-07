3rd-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 8:14. Good. pace,held well driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 46.640, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.120.
Trainer: Lloyd Scott
Winner: CH M, 5, by Cajun Breeze-Theladysaidno
Scratched: Risksrhighpayislow.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Nancysaidso
|122
|7
|1
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1¼
|J. Acosta
|2.40
|Barbsgray Lion
|122
|6
|2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-5¼
|K. Trotman
|7.20
|R True Sensation
|122
|2
|4
|3-hd
|4-1
|3-nk
|L. Batista
|3.70
|Bustin Hearts
|122
|3
|5
|6-3½
|6-½
|4-1½
|J. Montano
|4.70
|Classy Beast
|124
|5
|3
|5-1
|5-1½
|5-3½
|V. Rodriguez
|3.10
|Take Patterns
|120
|4
|6
|7
|7
|6-nk
|W. Rocha
|66.20
|Zircon Zloty
|122
|1
|7
|4-½
|3-½
|7
|F. Peltroche
|5.40
|8 (7)
|Nancysaidso
|6.80
|4.60
|3.20
|6 (6)
|Barbsgray Lion
|6.40
|3.80
|2 (2)
|R True Sensation
|3.20
$1 Pick 3 (5-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $125.10. Daily Double (3-8) paid $57.60; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $34.50; $1 Superfecta (8-6-2-3) paid $353.00; $1 Trifecta (8-6-2) paid $108.90;
