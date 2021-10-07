3rd-$14,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 8:14. Good. pace,held well driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 46.640, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.120.

Trainer: Lloyd Scott

Winner: CH M, 5, by Cajun Breeze-Theladysaidno

Scratched: Risksrhighpayislow.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Nancysaidso122711-11-31-1¼J. Acosta2.40
Barbsgray Lion122622-22-22-5¼K. Trotman7.20
R True Sensation122243-hd4-13-nkL. Batista3.70
Bustin Hearts122356-3½6-½4-1½J. Montano4.70
Classy Beast124535-15-1½5-3½V. Rodriguez3.10
Take Patterns12046776-nkW. Rocha66.20
Zircon Zloty122174-½3-½7F. Peltroche5.40
8 (7)Nancysaidso6.804.603.20
6 (6)Barbsgray Lion6.403.80
2 (2)R True Sensation3.20

$1 Pick 3 (5-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $125.10. Daily Double (3-8) paid $57.60; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $34.50; $1 Superfecta (8-6-2-3) paid $353.00; $1 Trifecta (8-6-2) paid $108.90;

