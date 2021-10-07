2nd-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:44. Good. pace,inched clear late

Fractional/Final Time: 21.940, 46.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.220.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Exaggerator-Echo Harbor

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Stretch the Truth118321-hd1-hd1-1C. Hiraldo6.00
One More Factor120253-13-hd2-½G. Almodovar11.20
Chasing Anna122142-32-2½3-1W. Ho4.70
Harbour Town1244354-54-6¾A. Rios-Conde1.80
Hartel120514-155A. Bocachica1.10
3 (3)Stretch the Truth14.007.006.40
2 (2)One More Factor11.009.60
1 (1)Chasing Anna6.80

Daily Double (5-3) paid $47.20; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $42.20; $1 Superfecta (3-2-1-4) paid $197.90; $1 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $143.20;

