2nd-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:44. Good. pace,inched clear late
Fractional/Final Time: 21.940, 46.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.220.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Exaggerator-Echo Harbor
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Stretch the Truth
|118
|3
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1
|C. Hiraldo
|6.00
|One More Factor
|120
|2
|5
|3-1
|3-hd
|2-½
|G. Almodovar
|11.20
|Chasing Anna
|122
|1
|4
|2-3
|2-2½
|3-1
|W. Ho
|4.70
|Harbour Town
|124
|4
|3
|5
|4-5
|4-6¾
|A. Rios-Conde
|1.80
|Hartel
|120
|5
|1
|4-1
|5
|5
|A. Bocachica
|1.10
|3 (3)
|Stretch the Truth
|14.00
|7.00
|6.40
|2 (2)
|One More Factor
|11.00
|9.60
|1 (1)
|Chasing Anna
|6.80
Daily Double (5-3) paid $47.20; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $42.20; $1 Superfecta (3-2-1-4) paid $197.90; $1 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $143.20;
