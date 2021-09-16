5th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:17. 6. carried out,clear 1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 46.850, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.310.

Trainer: John McKee

Winner: B G, 4, by Astrology-Rubytheheartstealr

Scratched: Just Go With It.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Theheatofthenight122332-12-21-1¼R. Latchman5.603.202.601.80
Jess's Reserve118613-hd3-hd2-1½D. Araujo2.802.201.50
Doesn't Make Cents120421-21-hd3-noF. Peltroche7.0012.50
Run Rabbit12226664-¾K. Trotman4.30
Holy Boly120145-hd4-35-4¼G. Almodovar5.70
Lamech122554-35-16V. Rodriguez21.10

$1 Pick 3 (8-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $26.00. Daily Double (6-3) paid $21.40; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $6.00; $1 Superfecta (3-7-5-2) paid $90.40; $1 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $39.20;

