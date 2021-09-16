5th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:17. 6. carried out,clear 1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 46.850, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.310.
Trainer: John McKee
Winner: B G, 4, by Astrology-Rubytheheartstealr
Scratched: Just Go With It.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Theheatofthenight
|122
|3
|3
|2-1
|2-2
|1-1¼
|R. Latchman
|5.60
|3.20
|2.60
|1.80
|Jess's Reserve
|118
|6
|1
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-1½
|D. Araujo
|2.80
|2.20
|1.50
|Doesn't Make Cents
|120
|4
|2
|1-2
|1-hd
|3-no
|F. Peltroche
|7.00
|12.50
|Run Rabbit
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4-¾
|K. Trotman
|4.30
|Holy Boly
|120
|1
|4
|5-hd
|4-3
|5-4¼
|G. Almodovar
|5.70
|Lamech
|122
|5
|5
|4-3
|5-1
|6
|V. Rodriguez
|21.10
$1 Pick 3 (8-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $26.00. Daily Double (6-3) paid $21.40; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $6.00; $1 Superfecta (3-7-5-2) paid $90.40; $1 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $39.20;
