5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:14. Good. pace,held well driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 46.740, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.360.
Trainer: Stacey Viands
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Hard Spun-Goldilocks' Cat
Scratched: Lookatlittleferris, A P Rock.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Hello Carlo
|118
|4
|1
|1-½
|1-2
|1-1¾
|C. Marrero
|5.20
|2.40
|No Tix
|1.60
|Are You Happy
|118
|1
|3
|3-32
|3-32
|2-hd
|V. Rodriguez
|3.60
|No Tix
|3.40
|Running Roy
|118
|3
|2
|2-2
|2-1½
|3-46
|C. Hiraldo
|0.70
|Sweet Nation
|117
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|A. Nunez
|16.90
$1 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $9.30. Daily Double (4-6) paid $17.00; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $8.60; $1 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $9.80;
