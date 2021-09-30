5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:14. Good. pace,held well driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 46.740, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.360.

Trainer: Stacey Viands

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Hard Spun-Goldilocks' Cat

Scratched: Lookatlittleferris, A P Rock.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Hello Carlo118411-½1-21-1¾C. Marrero5.202.40No Tix1.60
Are You Happy118133-323-322-hdV. Rodriguez3.60No Tix3.40
Running Roy118322-22-1½3-46C. Hiraldo0.70
Sweet Nation11724444A. Nunez16.90

$1 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $9.30. Daily Double (4-6) paid $17.00; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $8.60; $1 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $9.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you