2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 7:39. Good. 3p turn,up inside 1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 22.630, 47.420, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.980.

Trainer: Jaime Cruz

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Shanghai Bobby-Sweet Profit

Scratched: Allaboutthebeach.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Jaime Jamel120263-23-3½1-2¾J. Trejos2.802.202.200.40
We're From Bristol124351-½1-12-1½D. Araujo2.802.202.90
Ascended120444-54-½3-1D. Thorpe2.206.50
Forcinex120626-35-6½4-1J. Villegas24.40
Split the Pack124812-hd2-1½5-7J. Marrero15.50
What About Shorty122735-hd6-3½6-1J. Simpson101.50
Berrinche12458887-2V. Rodriguez72.90
Sweet Nation117177-47-hd8A. Nunez84.30

Daily Double (2-3) paid $5.20; $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $3.10; $1 Superfecta (3-4-5-7) paid $18.90; $1 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $4.60;

