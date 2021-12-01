2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 7:39. Good. 3p turn,up inside 1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 22.630, 47.420, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.980.
Trainer: Jaime Cruz
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Shanghai Bobby-Sweet Profit
Scratched: Allaboutthebeach.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Jaime Jamel
|120
|2
|6
|3-2
|3-3½
|1-2¾
|J. Trejos
|0.40
|We're From Bristol
|124
|3
|5
|1-½
|1-1
|2-1½
|D. Araujo
|2.90
|Ascended
|120
|4
|4
|4-5
|4-½
|3-1
|D. Thorpe
|6.50
|Forcinex
|120
|6
|2
|6-3
|5-6½
|4-1
|J. Villegas
|24.40
|Split the Pack
|124
|8
|1
|2-hd
|2-1½
|5-7
|J. Marrero
|15.50
|What About Shorty
|122
|7
|3
|5-hd
|6-3½
|6-1
|J. Simpson
|101.50
|Berrinche
|124
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7-2
|V. Rodriguez
|72.90
|Sweet Nation
|117
|1
|7
|7-4
|7-hd
|8
|A. Nunez
|84.30
|3 (2)
|Jaime Jamel
|2.80
|2.20
|2.20
|4 (3)
|We're From Bristol
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4)
|Ascended
|2.20
Daily Double (2-3) paid $5.20; $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $3.10; $1 Superfecta (3-4-5-7) paid $18.90; $1 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $4.60;
