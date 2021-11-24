3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:08. 4. bbld brk,up 1/8,drving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.600, 49.670, 1:15.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:28.680.
Trainer: Carl O'Callaghan
Winner: CH F, 3, by Smiling Tiger-Aerial Prancer
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Miss Sprinkles
|122
|4
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-5½
|G. Almodovar
|1.70
|Golden Sweets
|122
|2
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|2-2
|2-4
|A. Bocachica
|1.20
|Planetary
|122
|6
|7
|5-1
|4-1
|4-3
|3-½
|F. Peltroche
|10.50
|Out of Romance
|122
|7
|5
|4-1½
|3-1
|3-3
|4-3¼
|C. Lopez
|4.60
|Taptap
|124
|5
|6
|6-2½
|6-5
|5-hd
|5-2¾
|A. Lopez
|16.20
|Magnolia Madame
|122
|3
|4
|3-hd
|5-1
|6-7
|6-11½
|J. Montano
|28.10
|Beaucoup Bell
|122
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|D. Araujo
|23.40
|4 (4)
|Miss Sprinkles
|5.40
|3.20
|2.40
|2 (2)
|Golden Sweets
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (6)
|Planetary
|3.20
$1 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.20. Daily Double (4-4) paid $17.60; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $6.10; $1 Superfecta (4-2-6-7) paid $95.10; $1 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $32.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.