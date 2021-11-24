3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:08. 4. bbld brk,up 1/8,drving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.600, 49.670, 1:15.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:28.680.

Trainer: Carl O'Callaghan

Winner: CH F, 3, by Smiling Tiger-Aerial Prancer

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Miss Sprinkles122422-12-11-hd1-5½G. Almodovar1.70
Golden Sweets122211-11-½2-22-4A. Bocachica1.20
Planetary122675-14-14-33-½F. Peltroche10.50
Out of Romance122754-1½3-13-34-3¼C. Lopez4.60
Taptap124566-2½6-55-hd5-2¾A. Lopez16.20
Magnolia Madame122343-hd5-16-76-11½J. Montano28.10
Beaucoup Bell122137777D. Araujo23.40
4 (4)Miss Sprinkles5.403.202.40
2 (2)Golden Sweets2.802.20
6 (6)Planetary3.20

$1 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.20. Daily Double (4-4) paid $17.60; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $6.10; $1 Superfecta (4-2-6-7) paid $95.10; $1 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $32.60;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you