8th-$15,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:50. 4. up past 7/16,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 25.330, 49.990, 1:15.500, 1:42.840, 00.000, 1:49.890.
Trainer: Jack Hurley
Winner: DK B/ G, 8, by Warrior's Reward-Bamba
Scratched: Marylander.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Southside Warrior
|122
|3
|2
|2-hd
|2-1½
|1-2½
|1-4
|1-2½
|R. Latchman
|1.20
|Kadesh
|112
|5
|3
|1-3
|1-2½
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-2
|L. Mbatha
|2.00
|Charitable Visit
|123
|6
|5
|4-2
|3-1
|2-2
|3-2
|3-½
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|13.70
|Tizezzy
|120
|2
|4
|5
|5
|4-3
|4-1½
|4-6
|J. Montano
|3.90
|The Iron Bank
|122
|1
|1
|3-hd
|4-½
|5
|5
|5
|R. Maldonado
|6.60
|Owl Run
|122
|4
|6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|K. Trotman
|37.10
|3 (3)
|Southside Warrior
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|6 (5)
|Kadesh
|2.80
|2.40
|7 (6)
|Charitable Visit
|4.00
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3/5-2-1-2-8-3/5) 6 Correct Paid $1,265.20. $1 Pick 5 (2-1-2-8-3/5) 5 Correct Paid $665.80. $1 Pick 4 (1-2-8-3/5) 4 Correct Paid $341.40. $1 Pick 3 (2-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $100.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $32.10. $1 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $20.30; Daily Double (8-3) paid $40.40; $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $6.30; $1 Superfecta (3-6-7-2) paid $44.20; Consolation Double (8-5) paid $15.40; Attendance unavailable. $1,236,075. $1,246,313. Handle $10,238. Total Handle $2,492,626.
