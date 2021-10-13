8th-$15,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:50. 4. up past 7/16,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 25.330, 49.990, 1:15.500, 1:42.840, 00.000, 1:49.890.

Trainer: Jack Hurley

Winner: DK B/ G, 8, by Warrior's Reward-Bamba

Scratched: Marylander.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Southside Warrior122322-hd2-1½1-2½1-41-2½R. Latchman1.20
Kadesh112531-31-2½3-hd2-hd2-2L. Mbatha2.00
Charitable Visit123654-23-12-23-23-½S. Diaz, Jr.13.70
Tizezzy12024554-34-1½4-6J. Montano3.90
The Iron Bank122113-hd4-½555R. Maldonado6.60
Owl Run12246K. Trotman37.10
3 (3)Southside Warrior4.402.602.20
6 (5)Kadesh2.802.40
7 (6)Charitable Visit4.00

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3/5-2-1-2-8-3/5) 6 Correct Paid $1,265.20. $1 Pick 5 (2-1-2-8-3/5) 5 Correct Paid $665.80. $1 Pick 4 (1-2-8-3/5) 4 Correct Paid $341.40. $1 Pick 3 (2-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $100.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $32.10. $1 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $20.30; Daily Double (8-3) paid $40.40; $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $6.30; $1 Superfecta (3-6-7-2) paid $44.20; Consolation Double (8-5) paid $15.40; Attendance unavailable. $1,236,075. $1,246,313. Handle $10,238. Total Handle $2,492,626.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

