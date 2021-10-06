7th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:20. Good. up 3wd 1/4,held on drv
Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.010, 1:14.320, 1:42.260, 00.000, 1:49.710.
Trainer: David Walters
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Buffum-I Can See
Scratched: Black Steel.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Buff's Eye View
|122
|6
|7
|6-½
|5-hd
|3-1½
|1-4
|1-¾
|D. Thorpe
|5.60
|3.80
|2.40
|1.80
|Moonlit Night
|122
|5
|5
|7
|7
|4-hd
|3-hd
|2-2¾
|C. Hiraldo
|4.00
|3.00
|3.50
|Strong Lil Kokoro
|120
|3
|4
|5-1
|6-4
|6-hd
|5-1½
|3-½
|J. Marrero
|11.60
|49.30
|Never Compromise
|115
|4
|3
|3-hd
|1-hd
|2-1
|2-hd
|4-4½
|A. Nunez
|1.80
|Pistol P
|120
|7
|6
|4-3
|2-1
|1-hd
|4-4
|5-4½
|R. Latchman
|12.30
|Jacob T
|122
|1
|1
|1-hd
|3-2
|5-1
|6-4
|6-9½
|V. Rodriguez
|8.90
|Officer Appeal
|120
|2
|2
|2-hd
|4-1
|7
|7
|7
|J. Montano
|10.50
$1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70; $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60; Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60; Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00;
