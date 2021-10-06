1st-$13,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:15. Good. pace,kept alert lane

Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 46.290, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.740.

Trainer: Jeff Runco

Winner: B F, 4, by Fast Anna-Rockhouse

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Rockin Anna Rollin120421-31-3½1-3¾A. Bocachica2.202.202.200.10
Damisela110233-1½2-42-8¼L. Mbatha5.402.4012.80
K K Can122142-13-33-1½K. Trotman2.205.40
Drive In1203564-14-2¾J. Simpson20.20
Merry Maid122565-25-½5-3½V. Rodriguez34.30
Whycantthisbelove122614-½66A. Rios-Conde38.00

$1 Exacta (4-2) paid $4.20; $1 Superfecta (4-2-1-3) paid $13.50; $1 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $8.90;

2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:43. Good. pace,determined effort

Fractional/Final Time: 24.790, 49.930, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.140.

Trainer: Russell Davis

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Normandy Invasion-Sinclair

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Normandy's Empire124651-1½1-½1-hd1-nkK. Morales3.802.202.200.90
Blue Collar Boy118123-2½2-2½2-42-4¼R. Maldonado2.202.201.20
Yes Sir Bob124332-hd4-1½3-1½3-1¾K. Trotman2.609.80
Sassy Rick1202163-14-14-nkA. Lopez7.30
We Got the Money108445-265-75-16¾L. Mbatha32.60
Coban122564-hd5-1½66A. Rios-Conde57.30

Daily Double (4-6) paid $4.80; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $2.90; $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $48.80; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.90;

3rd-$30,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:14. Good. pace,mild urging lane

Fractional/Final Time: 23.890, 48.650, 1:14.900, 1:42.330, 00.000, 1:49.430.

Trainer: Kristy Gazzier

Winner: B G, 3, by Malibu Moon-Spring Bloom

Scratched: Youreascoldasice.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Elvirus119211-4½1-2½1-21-3½1-6V. Rodriguez5.803.402.601.90
Dashing Circles124622-½2-hd2-½2-72-4¾A. Bocachica4.003.003.20
Raging Whirlwind1083998-107-86-123-1½L. Mbatha7.0027.20
My Boy Stryker124445-hd6-125-53-hd4-3¾W. Rocha86.40
Fashionable118734-hd3-hd3-hd5-15-1C. Hiraldo18.40
Momza118963-hd4-4½4-44-hd6-10¼A. Crispin1.00
Its Mr Poppi to U118577-3½7-½8-78-1½7-4¼L. Batista63.40
R H F Spectre124188-½9998-3¼K. Morales124.10
Indy Del Sol120856-75-hd6-17-19C. Marrero59.90

$1 Pick 3 (4-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $8.40. Daily Double (6-3) paid $15.80; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $10.20; $1 Superfecta (3-7-4-5) paid $781.20; $1 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $73.00;

4th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:44. Good. w/pace,dueled,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.750, 47.380, 1:12.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.950.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Big Team Little Me

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Take Me Home124312-21-hd1-11-3¼A. Bocachica4.002.802.201.00
My Lovely Girl113541-hd2-12-22-¾A. Nunez3.402.404.90
Complete Surprise122453-2½3-3½3-13-1R. Latchman2.203.90
Mary's Jewel12212554-hd4-1F. Peltroche17.80
Boogie With Me124234-54-155G. Almodovar2.40

$1 Pick 4 (4-6-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $24.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.00. Daily Double (3-3) paid $18.00; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $7.10; $1 Superfecta (3-5-4-1) paid $38.10; $1 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $24.20;

5th-$23,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:15. Good. pace inside,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.870, 49.180, 1:14.890, 1:42.330, 00.000, 1:48.880.

Trainer: Linda Dollinger-Stehr

Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by Charitable Man-Treylucey

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Charitable Spenny124631-11-11-11-31-1¼J. Rivera8.203.603.203.10
Cantakeitanymore12256773-hd2-hd2-3J. Acosta2.602.201.10
Tiz Auction Time120112-12-12-1½3-2½3-½W. Rocha10.0049.10
Rosas Way120224-hd3-½5-15-124-1J. Marrero22.10
Righteous Renegade118753-16-1½4-34-½5-11¼A. Bocachica11.30
Kadesh120376-35-hd776-4¾L. Batista3.30
Gio Dude120445-14-hd6-4½6-hd7F. Peltroche6.60

$1 Pick 3 (3-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $41.00. Daily Double (3-6) paid $31.00; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $10.80; $1 Superfecta (6-5-1-2) paid $1,406.50; $1 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $139.70;

6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:44. Good. early duel,kept alert

Fractional/Final Time: 22.260, 46.310, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.980.

Trainer: Ronney Brown

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Forty Tales-Magic Fillsthe Air

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
The Illusionist118231-½1-21-3¾J. Montano4.202.802.201.10
Warrior's Estate1204665-52-½V. Rodriguez14.405.0029.20
Cedar Runs Castle122352-22-1½3-1¾G. Almodovar2.602.30
Bear's Estate120143-33-14-2¼K. Morales19.40
Mio Graceland118524-14-hd5-5¼A. Bocachica5.20
Just Gets Better118615-166C. Hiraldo3.80

$1 Pick 3 (3-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $41.40. Daily Double (6-2) paid $23.00; $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $25.60; $1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $213.70; $1 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $179.60;

7th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:20. Good. up 3wd 1/4,held on drv

Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.010, 1:14.320, 1:42.260, 00.000, 1:49.710.

Trainer: David Walters

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Buffum-I Can See

Scratched: Black Steel.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Buff's Eye View122676-½5-hd3-1½1-41-¾D. Thorpe5.603.802.401.80
Moonlit Night12255774-hd3-hd2-2¾C. Hiraldo4.003.003.50
Strong Lil Kokoro120345-16-46-hd5-1½3-½J. Marrero11.6049.30
Never Compromise115433-hd1-hd2-12-hd4-4½A. Nunez1.80
Pistol P120764-32-11-hd4-45-4½R. Latchman12.30
Jacob T122111-hd3-25-16-46-9½V. Rodriguez8.90
Officer Appeal120222-hd4-1777J. Montano10.50

$1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70; $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60; Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60; Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00;

8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:53. Good. steady bid,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.670, 47.730, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.400.

Trainer: Russell Davis

Winner: B G, 3, by Effinex-All of Me

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Tommy Pies118457-56-½3-21-2¼J. Villegas137.2037.4010.8067.60
New South118321-hd2-21-hd2-3J. Rivera3.802.602.20
Now I'm Broke124546-34-14-13-1J. Montano2.601.80
Oulog12488886-44-2A. Rios-Conde58.10
Albertano120112-½1-½2-1½5-6½A. Lopez7.10
Dusky114763-53-4½5-2½6-4¼L. Mbatha2.00
What About Shorty122234-hd7-57-17-½J. Simpson29.80
Preacher's Bay120675-15-½88F. Peltroche31.70

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-3-6-2-3/7-4) 6 Correct Paid $378,543.90 , 5 Correct Paid $285.00. $1 Pick 5 (3-6-2-3/7-4) 5 Correct Paid $19,513.30. $1 Pick 4 (6-2-3/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,063.00. $1 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,042.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $253.80. $1 Superfecta (4-3-5-8) paid $17,448.70; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $350.20; Daily Double (7-4) paid $681.80; $1 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $752.10; Attendance unavailable. $1,445,272. $1,455,881. Handle $10,609. Total Handle $2,911,762.

