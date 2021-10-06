8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:53. Good. steady bid,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.670, 47.730, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.400.

Trainer: Russell Davis

Winner: B G, 3, by Effinex-All of Me

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Tommy Pies118457-56-½3-21-2¼J. Villegas67.60
New South118321-hd2-21-hd2-3J. Rivera2.20
Now I'm Broke124546-34-14-13-1J. Montano1.80
Oulog12488886-44-2A. Rios-Conde58.10
Albertano120112-½1-½2-1½5-6½A. Lopez7.10
Dusky114763-53-4½5-2½6-4¼L. Mbatha2.00
What About Shorty122234-hd7-57-17-½J. Simpson29.80
Preacher's Bay120675-15-½88F. Peltroche31.70
4 (4)Tommy Pies137.2037.4010.80
3 (3)New South3.802.60
5 (5)Now I'm Broke2.60

$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-3-6-2-3/7-4) 6 Correct Paid $378,543.90 , 5 Correct Paid $285.00. $1 Pick 5 (3-6-2-3/7-4) 5 Correct Paid $19,513.30. $1 Pick 4 (6-2-3/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,063.00. $1 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,042.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $253.80. $1 Superfecta (4-3-5-8) paid $17,448.70; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $350.20; Daily Double (7-4) paid $681.80; $1 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $752.10; Attendance unavailable. $1,445,272. $1,455,881. Handle $10,609. Total Handle $2,911,762.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you