8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:53. Good. steady bid,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.670, 47.730, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.400.
Trainer: Russell Davis
Winner: B G, 3, by Effinex-All of Me
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Tommy Pies
|118
|4
|5
|7-5
|6-½
|3-2
|1-2¼
|J. Villegas
|67.60
|New South
|118
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-2
|1-hd
|2-3
|J. Rivera
|2.20
|Now I'm Broke
|124
|5
|4
|6-3
|4-1
|4-1
|3-1
|J. Montano
|1.80
|Oulog
|124
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-4
|4-2
|A. Rios-Conde
|58.10
|Albertano
|120
|1
|1
|2-½
|1-½
|2-1½
|5-6½
|A. Lopez
|7.10
|Dusky
|114
|7
|6
|3-5
|3-4½
|5-2½
|6-4¼
|L. Mbatha
|2.00
|What About Shorty
|122
|2
|3
|4-hd
|7-5
|7-1
|7-½
|J. Simpson
|29.80
|Preacher's Bay
|120
|6
|7
|5-1
|5-½
|8
|8
|F. Peltroche
|31.70
|4 (4)
|Tommy Pies
|137.20
|37.40
|10.80
|3 (3)
|New South
|3.80
|2.60
|5 (5)
|Now I'm Broke
|2.60
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-3-6-2-3/7-4) 6 Correct Paid $378,543.90 , 5 Correct Paid $285.00. $1 Pick 5 (3-6-2-3/7-4) 5 Correct Paid $19,513.30. $1 Pick 4 (6-2-3/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,063.00. $1 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,042.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $253.80. $1 Superfecta (4-3-5-8) paid $17,448.70; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $350.20; Daily Double (7-4) paid $681.80; $1 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $752.10; Attendance unavailable. $1,445,272. $1,455,881. Handle $10,609. Total Handle $2,911,762.
