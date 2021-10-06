2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:43. Good. pace,determined effort
Fractional/Final Time: 24.790, 49.930, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.140.
Trainer: Russell Davis
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Normandy Invasion-Sinclair
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Normandy's Empire
|124
|6
|5
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-nk
|K. Morales
|0.90
|Blue Collar Boy
|118
|1
|2
|3-2½
|2-2½
|2-4
|2-4¼
|R. Maldonado
|1.20
|Yes Sir Bob
|124
|3
|3
|2-hd
|4-1½
|3-1½
|3-1¾
|K. Trotman
|9.80
|Sassy Rick
|120
|2
|1
|6
|3-1
|4-1
|4-nk
|A. Lopez
|7.30
|We Got the Money
|108
|4
|4
|5-2
|6
|5-7
|5-16¾
|L. Mbatha
|32.60
|Coban
|122
|5
|6
|4-hd
|5-1½
|6
|6
|A. Rios-Conde
|57.30
|6 (6)
|Normandy's Empire
|3.80
|2.20
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Blue Collar Boy
|2.20
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Yes Sir Bob
|2.60
Daily Double (4-6) paid $4.80; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $2.90; $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $48.80; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.90;
