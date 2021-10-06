2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:43. Good. pace,determined effort

Fractional/Final Time: 24.790, 49.930, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.140.

Trainer: Russell Davis

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Normandy Invasion-Sinclair

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Normandy's Empire124651-1½1-½1-hd1-nkK. Morales0.90
Blue Collar Boy118123-2½2-2½2-42-4¼R. Maldonado1.20
Yes Sir Bob124332-hd4-1½3-1½3-1¾K. Trotman9.80
Sassy Rick1202163-14-14-nkA. Lopez7.30
We Got the Money108445-265-75-16¾L. Mbatha32.60
Coban122564-hd5-1½66A. Rios-Conde57.30
6 (6)Normandy's Empire3.802.202.20
1 (1)Blue Collar Boy2.202.20
3 (3)Yes Sir Bob2.60

Daily Double (4-6) paid $4.80; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $2.90; $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $48.80; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.90;

