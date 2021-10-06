1st-$13,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:15. Good. pace,kept alert lane
Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 46.290, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.740.
Trainer: Jeff Runco
Winner: B F, 4, by Fast Anna-Rockhouse
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Rockin Anna Rollin
|120
|4
|2
|1-3
|1-3½
|1-3¾
|A. Bocachica
|0.10
|Damisela
|110
|2
|3
|3-1½
|2-4
|2-8¼
|L. Mbatha
|12.80
|K K Can
|122
|1
|4
|2-1
|3-3
|3-1½
|K. Trotman
|5.40
|Drive In
|120
|3
|5
|6
|4-1
|4-2¾
|J. Simpson
|20.20
|Merry Maid
|122
|5
|6
|5-2
|5-½
|5-3½
|V. Rodriguez
|34.30
|Whycantthisbelove
|122
|6
|1
|4-½
|6
|6
|A. Rios-Conde
|38.00
|4 (4)
|Rockin Anna Rollin
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Damisela
|5.40
|2.40
|1 (1)
|K K Can
|2.20
$1 Exacta (4-2) paid $4.20; $1 Superfecta (4-2-1-3) paid $13.50; $1 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $8.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:43. Good. pace,determined effort
Fractional/Final Time: 24.790, 49.930, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.140.
Trainer: Russell Davis
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Normandy Invasion-Sinclair
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Normandy's Empire
|124
|6
|5
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-nk
|K. Morales
|0.90
|Blue Collar Boy
|118
|1
|2
|3-2½
|2-2½
|2-4
|2-4¼
|R. Maldonado
|1.20
|Yes Sir Bob
|124
|3
|3
|2-hd
|4-1½
|3-1½
|3-1¾
|K. Trotman
|9.80
|Sassy Rick
|120
|2
|1
|6
|3-1
|4-1
|4-nk
|A. Lopez
|7.30
|We Got the Money
|108
|4
|4
|5-2
|6
|5-7
|5-16¾
|L. Mbatha
|32.60
|Coban
|122
|5
|6
|4-hd
|5-1½
|6
|6
|A. Rios-Conde
|57.30
|6 (6)
|Normandy's Empire
|3.80
|2.20
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Blue Collar Boy
|2.20
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Yes Sir Bob
|2.60
Daily Double (4-6) paid $4.80; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $2.90; $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $48.80; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd-$30,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:14. Good. pace,mild urging lane
Fractional/Final Time: 23.890, 48.650, 1:14.900, 1:42.330, 00.000, 1:49.430.
Trainer: Kristy Gazzier
Winner: B G, 3, by Malibu Moon-Spring Bloom
Scratched: Youreascoldasice.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Elvirus
|119
|2
|1
|1-4½
|1-2½
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-6
|V. Rodriguez
|1.90
|Dashing Circles
|124
|6
|2
|2-½
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-7
|2-4¾
|A. Bocachica
|3.20
|Raging Whirlwind
|108
|3
|9
|9
|8-10
|7-8
|6-12
|3-1½
|L. Mbatha
|27.20
|My Boy Stryker
|124
|4
|4
|5-hd
|6-12
|5-5
|3-hd
|4-3¾
|W. Rocha
|86.40
|Fashionable
|118
|7
|3
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|5-1
|5-1
|C. Hiraldo
|18.40
|Momza
|118
|9
|6
|3-hd
|4-4½
|4-4
|4-hd
|6-10¼
|A. Crispin
|1.00
|Its Mr Poppi to U
|118
|5
|7
|7-3½
|7-½
|8-7
|8-1½
|7-4¼
|L. Batista
|63.40
|R H F Spectre
|124
|1
|8
|8-½
|9
|9
|9
|8-3¼
|K. Morales
|124.10
|Indy Del Sol
|120
|8
|5
|6-7
|5-hd
|6-1
|7-1
|9
|C. Marrero
|59.90
|3 (2)
|Elvirus
|5.80
|3.40
|2.60
|7 (6)
|Dashing Circles
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (3)
|Raging Whirlwind
|7.00
$1 Pick 3 (4-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $8.40. Daily Double (6-3) paid $15.80; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $10.20; $1 Superfecta (3-7-4-5) paid $781.20; $1 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $73.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:44. Good. w/pace,dueled,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.750, 47.380, 1:12.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.950.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Big Team Little Me
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Take Me Home
|124
|3
|1
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-3¼
|A. Bocachica
|1.00
|My Lovely Girl
|113
|5
|4
|1-hd
|2-1
|2-2
|2-¾
|A. Nunez
|4.90
|Complete Surprise
|122
|4
|5
|3-2½
|3-3½
|3-1
|3-1
|R. Latchman
|3.90
|Mary's Jewel
|122
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4-hd
|4-1
|F. Peltroche
|17.80
|Boogie With Me
|124
|2
|3
|4-5
|4-1
|5
|5
|G. Almodovar
|2.40
|3 (3)
|Take Me Home
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (5)
|My Lovely Girl
|3.40
|2.40
|4 (4)
|Complete Surprise
|2.20
$1 Pick 4 (4-6-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $24.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.00. Daily Double (3-3) paid $18.00; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $7.10; $1 Superfecta (3-5-4-1) paid $38.10; $1 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $24.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th-$23,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:15. Good. pace inside,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.870, 49.180, 1:14.890, 1:42.330, 00.000, 1:48.880.
Trainer: Linda Dollinger-Stehr
Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by Charitable Man-Treylucey
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Charitable Spenny
|124
|6
|3
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1¼
|J. Rivera
|3.10
|Cantakeitanymore
|122
|5
|6
|7
|7
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-3
|J. Acosta
|1.10
|Tiz Auction Time
|120
|1
|1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1½
|3-2½
|3-½
|W. Rocha
|49.10
|Rosas Way
|120
|2
|2
|4-hd
|3-½
|5-1
|5-12
|4-1
|J. Marrero
|22.10
|Righteous Renegade
|118
|7
|5
|3-1
|6-1½
|4-3
|4-½
|5-11¼
|A. Bocachica
|11.30
|Kadesh
|120
|3
|7
|6-3
|5-hd
|7
|7
|6-4¾
|L. Batista
|3.30
|Gio Dude
|120
|4
|4
|5-1
|4-hd
|6-4½
|6-hd
|7
|F. Peltroche
|6.60
|6 (6)
|Charitable Spenny
|8.20
|3.60
|3.20
|5 (5)
|Cantakeitanymore
|2.60
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Tiz Auction Time
|10.00
$1 Pick 3 (3-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $41.00. Daily Double (3-6) paid $31.00; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $10.80; $1 Superfecta (6-5-1-2) paid $1,406.50; $1 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $139.70;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:44. Good. early duel,kept alert
Fractional/Final Time: 22.260, 46.310, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.980.
Trainer: Ronney Brown
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Forty Tales-Magic Fillsthe Air
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|The Illusionist
|118
|2
|3
|1-½
|1-2
|1-3¾
|J. Montano
|1.10
|Warrior's Estate
|120
|4
|6
|6
|5-5
|2-½
|V. Rodriguez
|29.20
|Cedar Runs Castle
|122
|3
|5
|2-2
|2-1½
|3-1¾
|G. Almodovar
|2.30
|Bear's Estate
|120
|1
|4
|3-3
|3-1
|4-2¼
|K. Morales
|19.40
|Mio Graceland
|118
|5
|2
|4-1
|4-hd
|5-5¼
|A. Bocachica
|5.20
|Just Gets Better
|118
|6
|1
|5-1
|6
|6
|C. Hiraldo
|3.80
|2 (2)
|The Illusionist
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|4 (4)
|Warrior's Estate
|14.40
|5.00
|3 (3)
|Cedar Runs Castle
|2.60
$1 Pick 3 (3-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $41.40. Daily Double (6-2) paid $23.00; $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $25.60; $1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $213.70; $1 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $179.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:20. Good. up 3wd 1/4,held on drv
Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.010, 1:14.320, 1:42.260, 00.000, 1:49.710.
Trainer: David Walters
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Buffum-I Can See
Scratched: Black Steel.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Buff's Eye View
|122
|6
|7
|6-½
|5-hd
|3-1½
|1-4
|1-¾
|D. Thorpe
|1.80
|Moonlit Night
|122
|5
|5
|7
|7
|4-hd
|3-hd
|2-2¾
|C. Hiraldo
|3.50
|Strong Lil Kokoro
|120
|3
|4
|5-1
|6-4
|6-hd
|5-1½
|3-½
|J. Marrero
|49.30
|Never Compromise
|115
|4
|3
|3-hd
|1-hd
|2-1
|2-hd
|4-4½
|A. Nunez
|1.80
|Pistol P
|120
|7
|6
|4-3
|2-1
|1-hd
|4-4
|5-4½
|R. Latchman
|12.30
|Jacob T
|122
|1
|1
|1-hd
|3-2
|5-1
|6-4
|6-9½
|V. Rodriguez
|8.90
|Officer Appeal
|120
|2
|2
|2-hd
|4-1
|7
|7
|7
|J. Montano
|10.50
|7 (6)
|Buff's Eye View
|5.60
|3.80
|2.40
|6 (5)
|Moonlit Night
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (3)
|Strong Lil Kokoro
|11.60
$1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70; $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60; Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60; Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:53. Good. steady bid,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.670, 47.730, 1:16.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.400.
Trainer: Russell Davis
Winner: B G, 3, by Effinex-All of Me
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Tommy Pies
|118
|4
|5
|7-5
|6-½
|3-2
|1-2¼
|J. Villegas
|67.60
|New South
|118
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-2
|1-hd
|2-3
|J. Rivera
|2.20
|Now I'm Broke
|124
|5
|4
|6-3
|4-1
|4-1
|3-1
|J. Montano
|1.80
|Oulog
|124
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-4
|4-2
|A. Rios-Conde
|58.10
|Albertano
|120
|1
|1
|2-½
|1-½
|2-1½
|5-6½
|A. Lopez
|7.10
|Dusky
|114
|7
|6
|3-5
|3-4½
|5-2½
|6-4¼
|L. Mbatha
|2.00
|What About Shorty
|122
|2
|3
|4-hd
|7-5
|7-1
|7-½
|J. Simpson
|29.80
|Preacher's Bay
|120
|6
|7
|5-1
|5-½
|8
|8
|F. Peltroche
|31.70
|4 (4)
|Tommy Pies
|137.20
|37.40
|10.80
|3 (3)
|New South
|3.80
|2.60
|5 (5)
|Now I'm Broke
|2.60
$1 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-3-6-2-3/7-4) 6 Correct Paid $378,543.90 , 5 Correct Paid $285.00. $1 Pick 5 (3-6-2-3/7-4) 5 Correct Paid $19,513.30. $1 Pick 4 (6-2-3/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,063.00. $1 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,042.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $253.80. $1 Superfecta (4-3-5-8) paid $17,448.70; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $350.20; Daily Double (7-4) paid $681.80; $1 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $752.10; Attendance unavailable. $1,445,272. $1,455,881. Handle $10,609. Total Handle $2,911,762.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.