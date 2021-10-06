7th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:20. Good. up 3wd 1/4,held on drv

Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.010, 1:14.320, 1:42.260, 00.000, 1:49.710.

Trainer: David Walters

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Buffum-I Can See

Scratched: Black Steel.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Buff's Eye View122676-½5-hd3-1½1-41-¾D. Thorpe1.80
Moonlit Night12255774-hd3-hd2-2¾C. Hiraldo3.50
Strong Lil Kokoro120345-16-46-hd5-1½3-½J. Marrero49.30
Never Compromise115433-hd1-hd2-12-hd4-4½A. Nunez1.80
Pistol P120764-32-11-hd4-45-4½R. Latchman12.30
Jacob T122111-hd3-25-16-46-9½V. Rodriguez8.90
Officer Appeal120222-hd4-1777J. Montano10.50
7 (6)Buff's Eye View5.603.802.40
6 (5)Moonlit Night4.003.00
4 (3)Strong Lil Kokoro11.60

$1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70; $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60; Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60; Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00;

