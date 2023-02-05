CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northlake Mall is closed for the rest of Sunday as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigates a shots fired call, according to the department.
The investigation inside the mall appears to be an isolated incident, according to CMPD. There is no active shooter, the agency said around 3:15 p.m.
MEDIC was on scene around 2 p.m. In a Twitter post around 2:40 p.m., Medic said it was evaluating two people for non gunshot-related medical reasons. There were no gunshot victims confirmed on scene, Medic said on Twitter.
A WCNC reporter posted on Twitter that all entrances to the mall were closed and that the mall was being evacuated. Video from that scene showed CMPD cars at the mall entrance off WT Harris Boulevard, and streams of cars leaving the mall.
Mall officials closed the mall for the remainder of the day; it was unclear when it could reopen.
In December, the mall closed for a day after two people were shot at the northeast Charlotte shopping center.
An argument inside a store led to a fight between two people, police said at the time. Three people were arrested.
———
©2023 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.