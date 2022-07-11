WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Chase Corp. (CCF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Westwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.60 per share.
The protective materials maker posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period.
Chase shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $78.15, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.
