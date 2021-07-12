WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Chase Corp. (CCF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.
The Westwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.
The protective materials maker posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period.
Chase shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $108.97, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.
