VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
CheckAlt, a leading provider of financial services solutions dedicated to bridging the gap between digital and physical payments, announced today the appointment of J. Patrick Law as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 26 years of experience in the banking and payments industry, Patrick brings a wealth of expertise and a track record of creating and implementing programs and services that improve the client experience.
Patrick’s commitment to client-centric service, fostering collaboration, and driving industry-leading performance aligns perfectly with CheckAlt’s vision for growth and success. In his new role as COO, Patrick will focus on strengthening the company’s client-centric culture by implementing initiatives that increase employee collaboration and accountability and improve the company’s technology ecosystem. His leadership will help drive the company’s mission to provide next-generation receivables solutions to its clients.
Prior to joining CheckAlt, Patrick served as Operations Chief of Fiserv’s Banking Division, where he led a team of 2,000 in delivering exceptional service to more than 6,500 financial institutions. His previous roles include COO at Elan Financial Services and Director of Operations at ACS-ATM Service Solutions.
“I joined CheckAlt to be with like-minded people looking to genuinely and enthusiastically serve clients,” said Patrick. “In an industry experiencing a customer service crisis, the group that can provide a superior client experience, wins. CheckAlt has all the makings of owning this space, with client experience at its center."
CheckAlt's CEO, Shai Stern, added, "We are thrilled to have Patrick on board. His extensive experience and dedication to excellence in service make him the perfect fit for CheckAlt. We are confident that his leadership will greatly benefit both our clients and our team."
About CheckAlt
Established in 2004, CheckAlt is a leading provider of financial services solutions dedicated to bridging the gap between digital and physical payments. Our deep expertise in paper check processing enables banks, credit unions, fintechs, and businesses to provide seamless, user-friendly experiences to customers irrespective of their chosen method of payment. Through our innovative software and APIs, CheckAlt optimizes processing operations, enhancing efficiency and customer service. In 2022, CheckAlt processed 450 million transactions for over 500 diverse customers, including banks, credit unions, fintech companies, and corporations. For more information, please visit www.checkalt.com
