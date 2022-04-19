NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
Today, Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud announced the first details of his Downtown Manhattan casual restaurant named LE GRATIN. The new restaurant will officially open its doors to the public during the first week of May 2022.
Housed in the former Augustine space, on the ground floor of the celebrated Beekman Hotel , LE GRATIN is located in the heart of FiDi just steps away from City Hall, the Fulton transit hub, the Oculus, World Trade Center, Tribeca and the revitalized Seaport District.
Inspired by his hometown of Lyon, France, Chef Daniel has envisioned a casual dining experience influenced by the notable bouchons and bistros of Lyon, best known for their lively ambiance, warm service, and soulful Lyonnais-style cuisine.
“The name, LE GRATIN, is inspired not only by the fond memory of my mother’s delicious gratin home recipes, but also the many classic gratin recipes that I learned to make as a young chef. ‘Le gratin’ is also a funny way in France to refer to the ‘who’s who’ of a party and the life of the ‘see and be seen,’” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “From the time I could hold a spoon, I remember savoring my favorite potato dish at home – Le Gratin Dauphinois, and Gratin de Cardons. All along my life, to this day, we make these specialties on many occasions. No dishes remain more classic than these. I want LE GRATIN to feel like the perfect place to gather with good friends and to make it a downtown hangout where everyone comes to relax and celebrate all of life’s moments.”
“Just one year after the eventful opening of Le Pavillon at One Vanderbilt, we are excited to bring a new sibling to the Dinex Group Downtown and offer an informal French destination to the New York dining scene,” said Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex Restaurant Group. “Lower Manhattan has completely transformed with so much cultural activity and excitement, we’re looking forward to opening Daniel’s first Bouchon Lyonnais. A destination for everyone that can also cater well to the needs of its vibrant residential neighborhood and burgeoning business community.”
“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Chef Daniel Boulud to reimagine and reopen the French restaurant within The Beekman, which was formerly home to Augustine,” said Allen Gross, Chairman of GFI Hospitality. “This restaurant is a special location that plays an integral role both to our loyal hotel guests, residents and the Downtown community at large.”
The menu will feature classic French dishes and Lyonnais specialties like the famed dish “quenelle de brochet au gratin,” a rustic and delicious dish made of pike mousse crusted with cheese in a mushroom sauce. Chef Daniel will keep a rustic approach to seasonality, bright flavors, and classic cuisine. Iconic French dishes to share will rotate monthly while highlighting local purveyors.
The Executive Chef will be Guillaume Ginther, an alumni of Restaurant Daniel and former Chef of Le Coq Rico Bistro in New York.
The wine list will house more than 100 offerings, with a focus on the wine radius around Lyon, including Beaujolais, Maconnais, Côte de Vienne and Collines Rhôdaniennes. A short list of fine wines from around the world will also be available. The fragrant Mauresque and local Kir Communard, drinks customarily enjoyed in the bouchons of Lyon, will be part of LE GRATIN’s cocktail list. A good selection of fortified wines and bitter liqueurs will be offered as aperitifs and digestifs.
Reservations for Le Gratin will be available on Resy beginning this Thursday, April 21. For more information, please visit www.legratinnyc.com or call (212) 597-9020.
About The Dinex Group
Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and acclaimed restaurants with an emphasis on hospitality, from fine dining to casual cuisine, served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restaurateur, Daniel founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, DANIEL, growing it today to multiple owned and licensed venues around the world including DANIEL in New York City; Le Pavillon in New York City; Café Boulud at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar in The Bahamas, and The Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto; Maison Boulud at The Ritz-Carlton in Montreal, Bar Boulud in New York City; Boulud Sud in New York City and at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami; db bistro moderne in New York City and at the Marina Bay Sands Resort & Casino in Singapore; DBGB in CityCenterDC in Washington D.C.; Brasserie Boulud in the Sofitel Dubai; and three Épicerie Boulud locations throughout New York City. The company additionally operates a commissary kitchen, an online platform named Daniel Boulud Kitchen, and the majority stake in Feast & Fêtes, one of New York City’s premier catering and events companies. Additionally, Chef Daniel is Co-President of Citymeals on Wheels, an organization dedicated to serving meals to New Yorkers in need; is Co-Founder of Food1st, in partnership with SL Green Realty Corp. responding to the COVID-19 food crisis throughout New York City; and is Chairman of Ment’or, providing grants to young chefs to advance their culinary educations.
About The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel:
Celebrated for its extraordinary nine-story Victorian atrium and majestic skylight, The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel is located at the epicenter of downtown Manhattan’s revitalized neighborhood, surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic sites including the Brooklyn Bridge and the World Trade Center. Housed in a historic 1881 landmark property and one of New York City’s last architectural treasures, The Beekman features 287 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 38 suites and two private penthouses, as well as two signature restaurants, the newly launched Le Gratin led by Michelin Starred Chef Daniel Boulud and Temple Court, by James Beard Award Winning Chef Tom Colicchio.
Facebook: @TheBeekmanNY
Twitter: @TheBeekmanHotel
Instagram: @TheBeekman
About Thompson Hotels
Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning boutique lifestyle hospitality brand with a collection of stunning, dynamic properties. Each of Thompson Hotels’ urban and resort locations offer a carefully layered environment that molds into its surrounding community. Guests are provided tailored stays with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. The Thompson Hotels portfolio of lifestyle hotels includes The Beekman and Gild Hall in New York City; Thompson Washington D.C.; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico and Thompson Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico’s Pacific Coast; Thompson Dallas, Thompson San Antonio, and Thompson Austin in Texas as well as Thompson Savannah, Thompson Hollywood, Thompson Buckhead and Thompson Denver. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.
