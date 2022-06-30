GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
ChemDirect, the leading B2B online marketplace for specialty chemicals shipped directly from vetted suppliers, today announced the closing of a Series A funding round led by Schneider (NYSE: SNDR ). The financing will enable ChemDirect to grow its chemical marketplace, build out new logistics and payment technologies, and scale its go-to-market efforts.
Launched in 2020, ChemDirect was created to deliver significant time and cost savings for chemical buyers and sellers. With integrated logistics planning, credit terms and real-time inventory, ChemDirect makes chemical buying drastically easier than existing channels.
The Series A round follows the recent launch of ChemDirect’s new payment platform, ChemPay, which offers negotiation-free payment terms, real-time logistics and flexible payment methods to simplify the buying process — so suppliers receive payments in days instead of many weeks.
“The chemical industry is a $6 trillion market that largely operates in a pre-digital fashion,” said Tyler Ellison, ChemDirect’s founder and CEO. “Today’s supply chain chaos has created a unique opportunity for ChemDirect to disrupt traditional processes, increasing efficiencies like never before and creating a better overall experience for chemical buyers and sellers.”
By bringing the chemical buying process online, ChemDirect helps buyers save money and avoid long, complex sales cycles and delivery times typically experienced with conventional sourcing. Purchases on ChemDirect have an average fulfillment time of three and a half days and up to 80% in cost savings over other purchasing channels.
“We are encouraged by the efficiency ChemDirect brings chemical shippers and the industry,” said Shaleen Devgun, Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer. “With over 500,000 products readily available online and real-time credit terms, ChemDirect is the competitive differentiator today’s chemical buyers need to navigate supply chain challenges successfully.”
To learn how to become a ChemDirect supplier, contact ChemDirect at +1 310-928-1129 or support@chemdirect.com. To learn more about ChemDirect or to request a demo, visit chemdirect.com.
About ChemDirect
ChemDirect is a B2B online marketplace for specialty chemicals designed to deliver significant time and cost savings for chemical buyers and sellers. With integrated logistics planning, credit terms, and real-time inventory shipped directly from vetted suppliers, ChemDirect makes buying chemicals drastically easier than existing channels.
The ChemDirect platform provides an easy-to-use marketplace that creates connections between customers and suppliers across a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, automobile, beauty and personal care, building and construction, cleaning and sanitation, consumer products, electronics, food and nutrition, healthcare, manufacturing, paints and coatings, and printing and packaging.
ChemDirect is backed by leading investors, such as TitletownTech, a venture partnership between Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers. For more information on ChemDirect, visit chemdirect.com, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul, Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics, and Logistics Consulting.
With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
