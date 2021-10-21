SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2021--
Chia Network, Inc., a next generation open-source blockchain and smart transaction platform founded by Bram Cohen, today announced the hiring of Vishal Kapoor as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Kapoor will be responsible for strategizing new verticals, developing partnerships, incubating new business ventures, and corporate development for the company. He will report to Gene Hoffman, Chia’s President & COO.
“We warmly welcome Vishal to the Chia family,” said Hoffman. “His track record of success across a broad set of technology-driven endeavors speaks volumes for his unique talent as a business development strategist. As we continue to expand and set new targets for Chia, Vishal’s background and experience will shape and accelerate our pace of adoption.”
“Joining Bram, Gene and the Chia team as adoption moves to the next level could not be more exciting,” said Vishal Kapoor. “The enthusiasm comes in support of Chia’s strong commitment to build a secure, energy-efficient and compliant platform that meets the need of a growing and more sustainable and equitable market environment.”
Kapoor previously served as the CEO of Paradata, a machine learning-based RPA engine for analyzing and adjudicating supply chain component data. Most recently, he also served as a Partner at Three Legged Stool, a company that creates software solutions to serve the needs of the COVID crisis and beyond. Earlier, he was Vice President, Product Management at Cadence Design Systems, where he successfully incubated and launched the EDA industry’s first SaaS solution & its entry into the Design IP segment. Kapoor also held engineering, sales and product management roles at Alcatel, Silicon Access Networks and Verisity.
Kapoor started his career engaged in the discovery of the Higgs Boson, developing big data and tiered data acquisition systems at the Superconducting Super Collider for the U.S. Department of Energy. Kapoor holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Bombay and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Texas. He has served on several boards and currently is on the board of Class Central and the advisory board of Satalia, Lokker and Etairos.
About Chia Network
Chia Network Inc. is a state-of-the-art open-source decentralized blockchain, digital currency and smart transaction platform. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, the Company believes that “digital money” should be easier to use than cash, harder to lose and nearly impossible to steal. Using the first new secure Nakamoto consensus algorithm invented since Bitcoin, Chia operates an eco-friendly, secure and user-friendly system for cross border payments, issuing and exchanging financial assets, lending, escrow payments, institutional custody and distributed identity. Chia’s blockchain is based on “Proof of Space and Time” which has a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to “Proof of Work,” used by all other crypto networks. Built on Chialisp, the company’s smart coin language, Chia’s blockchain allows its users to build and execute secure "smart coin" transactions.
The Company is funded by leading venture capitalists including Richmond Global Ventures, Slow Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Naval Ravikant, True Ventures, Cygni Capital, Galaxy Digital, Greylock, MetaStable, Stillmark, DCM, and others. Chia’s advisors include Dr. Dan Boneh, Research Partner at a16z and Applied Cryptography Professor at Stanford University; David Frazee, Managing Partner at Richmond Global Ventures; Katie Haun, General Partner at a16z; Dr. Krzysztof Pietrzak, Cryptography Professor of IST Austria. For more information, visit chia.net and connect with us on Twitter ( @chia_project ), Facebook, GitHub, Reddit, and LinkedIn.
