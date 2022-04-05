SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
Chia Network, Inc., a sustainable, secure, and regulatory compliant blockchain founded by Bram Cohen, today announced the addition of Lars Kvale as Vice President of Market Solutions focused on Climate Finance and Sustainability.
In this role, Kvale will leverage his expertise in developing market infrastructure focused on the environment to team with the Global Head of Markets and Sustainability, Neil Cohn. This will further bolster Chia Network to serve as the blockchain foundation for the broad spectrum of financial markets, from environmental commodities to opportunities in traditional capital markets now incorporating sustainability as a key component of the investment value.
Kvale brings over 15 years of experience in environmental and sustainability-focused business development and market creation. In his role at APX Inc., the registry backbone for most of the carbon and renewable energy markets, he led business development in the environmental and power vertical, including renewable, carbon registries, and the Environmental Management Account (EMA). Kvale also served in leadership roles at GreenPrint, NYSE Blue, and continues to serve in an advisory capacity for Environmental Markets and Innovation and Blue Carbon Projects.
“Sustainability drives and complements the secure and compliant ethos of the Chia Network and is integral to the outcomes our technology infrastructure enables for the global markets,” said Vishal Kapoor, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Chia Network. “We are working to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology with real-world finance applications and institutional trust. Lars’ experience and deep expertise at the confluence of carbon markets and sustainability further our ability to deliver solutions and maintain our sustainability focus.”
Kvale commented, “Blockchain technology and applications can be a part of the climate solution but only if environmental integrity, regulatory compliance, inclusivity, and security are in place. Chia represents a unique opportunity to establish the future infrastructure of financial markets leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. I’m thrilled to join a leading technology organization authentically seeking to steward the future of finance toward sustainability and meaningful climate action.”
Kvale holds a master’s degree in internal relations from San Francisco State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Aarhus, Denmark.
Chia Network’s open-source, public blockchain, built upon essential innovation of Bitcoin’s Proof of Work Nakamoto consensus mechanism, leverages Proof of Space and Time to offer a secure, sustainable, and regulatory compliant solution. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia Network’s leadership and technology set the standard for the future infrastructure of smart transactions, digital currency and global, decentralized finance.
