Chicago Fire (0-3-1) vs. DC United (1-3-0)
Washington, D.C.; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +156, Chicago +158, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims for its first victory of the season when it visits DC United.
DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals last season and registered 12 assists.
The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 0-6-5 in road matches. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).
Chicago: Miguel Navarro (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Nicholas Slonina (injured), Gabriel Slonina (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.