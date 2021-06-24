Philadelphia Union (5-2-3) vs. Chicago Fire (1-7-1)
Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +154, Philadelphia +154, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to break a three-game slide with a victory over Philadelphia.
The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and registered 24 assists.
The Union finished 14-4-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 25.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Elliot Collier (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).
Philadelphia: Daniel Gazdag (injured), Jose Martinez, Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.