Chicago Blackhawks (14-12-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-6-2, first in the Central Division)
Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Tampa Bay looking to end its three-game road skid.
The Lightning are 21-6-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Tampa Bay averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Nhl. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.
The Blackhawks are 14-12-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks 14th in the Nhl with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.
The teams square off for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 23 assists and has 29 points this season. Alex Killorn has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 42 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 30 assists. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).
Blackhawks: None listed.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.