Toronto FC (2-8-4) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-3)
Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.
The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.
Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC averaged 1.5 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).
Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta, Quentin Westberg (injured), Ayo Akinola, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.